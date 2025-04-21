Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 365 Awards team is thrilled to announce that Allie Barnes, Director and Registered Manager of AliMo Care Ltd, has been officially named the winner of the Leading Woman in Care Award 2025 — a well-deserved honour that recognises a truly exceptional leader whose passion and dedication have made a lasting impact on the care sector.

Affectionately known across the industry for her inspirational work, Allie was nominated, voted for, and ultimately chosen from a highly competitive field of remarkable women across the UK. This recognition highlights not only her individual achievements, but also the transformative power of women leaders within the care community.

A Mission Born from Personal Experience

Allie’s journey began with a deeply personal mission: to improve end-of-life care, inspired by the experience of her late mother. That mission grew into AliMo Care Ltd, now a widely respected home care provider known for its compassionate, person-centred palliative services and its outstanding workplace culture. Under Allie’s leadership, the organisation has earned accolades such as Palliative Care Team of the Year and Home Care Team of the Year in 2024.

This year’s individual award, however, shines a light on something even more personal — Allie’s tireless commitment to meaningful change, compassionate leadership, and professional excellence.

A Leader, Mentor, and Advocate for Change

More than just a director, Allie is a guiding force for hundreds of care leaders nationwide. For over eight years, she has managed one of the UK’s largest Facebook communities for CQC-registered managers and care business owners, offering advice, mentorship, and unwavering support to those navigating the complexities of the care sector.

The feedback during the nomination process was overwhelming, with heartfelt support pouring in from across the country:

Leading Woman in Care 2025 Named as Allie Barnes of AliMo Care

“Alison deserves this award without a shadow of a doubt. The love and passion she shows is second to none.”

“Allie is not just a businesswoman — she’s a fair, conscientious employer who truly cares.”

“Allie continues to uplift others, fight for better standards, and push for real change in the care system.”

An Unstoppable Advocate for Higher Standards

Allie’s influence extends well beyond her organisation. She’s a vocal, respected advocate for ethical, high-quality care — consistently speaking out against injustice, exploitation, and systemic shortcomings in the sector. She collaborates with regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders to advance reforms that centre on dignity, respect, and compassion.

Her leadership is grounded in action. She champions fair pay, supports professional development for caregivers, and holds the system to account — not from the sidelines, but from the frontlines.

Inspiring the Next Generation

At 365 Awards, we believe that celebrating women’s leadership is key to building a more equitable and empowered future. We proudly recognise Allie Barnes as a shining example of what visionary leadership looks like. She doesn’t just succeed — she lifts others with her.

Congratulations, Allie Barnes — Leading Woman in Care 2025

Your dedication, passion, and vision have inspired us all.

Want to see more incredible women and businesses being celebrated? Stay tuned at www.365awards.co.uk as we continue to spotlight global excellence, one award at a time.