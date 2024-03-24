Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After all the years of touring, the fraternal infighting with Noel and, to partially quote the bard Liam Gallagher, a lot of “Cigarettes and Alcohol,” it would appear the fast-living, rock star lifestyle the former Oasis singer once lived is finally catching up with him.

Speaking to The Sun ahead of the start of his new tour, the 51-year-old joked that at this age, he is now on the “downward slide” regarding his health. “All that stuff that you thought was cool in the early days . . . it’s time to get healthy. As you get older, life is precious, do you know what I mean? When you are younger you don’t care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But as you get older, you’re getting closer to wherever you’re meant to be going. “I have my days when I’m f***ing buzzing about everything and then I have days when I’m just like, ‘This is s**t’, as in life — you know what I mean?”

The “Cool Britannia” icon revealed in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition Hashimoto’s disease, while the singer has also revealed during his interview that he is also currently dealing with arthritis, after having hip surgery in 2023.

“My hips are fed. I’ve got arthritis, bad. I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. I can’t sleep at night for the pain. Tossing and turning. So I’m on herbal sleeping tablets and they’ve saved my life. One of them, seven hours out, no pain.”

Despite his health woes and admission he is finally growing old, it won’t stop Gallagher from going on tour with hallowed British musician John Squire, in support of their pair’s recent collaboration, “Liam Gallagher John Squire,” which peaked at the number one position in the UK album charts earlier this month (March 2024).

What is Hashmoto’s Disease?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hashimoto's disease, also known as Hashimoto's thyroiditis, is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland. This can lead to hypothyroidism, where the thyroid doesn't produce enough hormones, affecting various bodily functions. Symptoms may include fatigue, weight gain, sensitivity to the cold and more.

While it can affect a vocalist's performance due to potential voice changes and energy levels, proper management and treatment, such as hormone replacement therapy, can help control symptoms, potentially allowing a musician to continue performing.