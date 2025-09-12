‘Life Saving Puppies’ funded by Morrisons Foundation
The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of training a detection dog, which will learn to alert their owners or their families to these changes in blood sugars, helping to prevent potentially life-threatening hypoglycaemic attacks; hence the term ‘Hypo Hounds’.
Jane Pearman Founder and Chief Executive "We are so grateful to The Morrisons Foundation for this amazing £10,000 grant towards the care of our life saving puppies in training.”
“We currently have 6 gorgeous puppies in training to become lifesaving assistance dogs for children with Type 1 Diabetes and this funding will directly impact on them, their training, food, insurance and also veterinary care."
David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “We’re delighted that we have been able to fund the vital, life-saving work of Hypo Hounds. Once trained, the puppies will make a huge difference to the lives of children and their families who are affected by Type-1 diabetes in communities from all across the UK.”