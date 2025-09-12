‘Life Saving Puppies’ funded by Morrisons Foundation

Belle, a ‘Hypo Hound’ who has been trained to detect and alert their diabetic owners of dangerous changes in blood sugars

Hypo Hounds, a charity that trains dogs to detect and alert their diabetic owners of dangerous changes in blood sugars, were delighted to receive a donation of £10,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of training a detection dog, which will learn to alert their owners or their families to these changes in blood sugars, helping to prevent potentially life-threatening hypoglycaemic attacks; hence the term ‘Hypo Hounds’.

Jane Pearman Founder and Chief Executive "We are so grateful to The Morrisons Foundation for this amazing £10,000 grant towards the care of our life saving puppies in training.”

“We currently have 6 gorgeous puppies in training to become lifesaving assistance dogs for children with Type 1 Diabetes and this funding will directly impact on them, their training, food, insurance and also veterinary care."

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “We’re delighted that we have been able to fund the vital, life-saving work of Hypo Hounds. Once trained, the puppies will make a huge difference to the lives of children and their families who are affected by Type-1 diabetes in communities from all across the UK.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.