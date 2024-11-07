Liposuction: 'I'm a plastic surgeon and these are 8 liposuction myths'

In the UK, Liposuction is one of the most commonly performed cosmetic surgeries.

According to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) over 3000 liposuction procedures were performed, marking a 135% increase in the year 2022. The NHS suggests that the average cost of these procedures ranges from £3000 to £8500. Despite its popularity, there are widespread misconceptions about what liposuction can achieve.

With that in mind, one of the country’s leading experts in this area, plastic surgeon Manish Sinha has produced a new guide on the facts vs myths in this area.

Dr Sinha said: “Liposuction can be transformative, but it’s essential to approach it with realistic expectations. Success depends on factors like the surgeon’s skill, the chosen technique, and the patient’s commitment to post-op care. While most patients report high satisfaction, rare complications emphasize the need to choose a qualified professional. If you’re considering liposuction, take the time to discuss your goals with a certified cosmetic surgeon who can provide tailored advice.”

Here plastic surgeon Dr Sinha shares the eight main myths that exist around the procedure.

Myth 1: Liposuction is a Weight Loss Solution

In most cases, I have seen that Liposuction is often misunderstood as a shortcut for weight loss - but that’s not true. It’s primarily for body contouring and is most effective for patients within 30% of their ideal weight, focusing on stubborn fat deposits that resist diet and exercise.

The NHS also claims that Liposuction is not suitable for treating obesity, as large-volume removals increase surgical risks and complications. Patients should ideally have a stable weight and good skin elasticity for optimal results.

Myth 2: Liposuction Can Treat Cellulite and Sagging Skin

It’s a common belief that liposuction can resolve cellulite or tighten sagging skin. However, cellulite involves fibrous bands that tether the skin, and liposuction alone won’t address this.

For sagging skin, liposuction can actually worsen the appearance, particularly in patients with low skin elasticity. Procedures like body lifts or radiofrequency skin-tightening technologies are more appropriate in such cases. While some energy-assisted liposuction, such as Vaser, may improve skin texture slightly by stimulating collagen, it’s not a substitute for comprehensive skin-tightening procedures.

Myth 3: All Liposuction Techniques Are the Same

The techniques available for liposuction vary widely. Traditional liposuction, also called Suction-Assisted Liposuction (SAL), involves a cannula to manually break up and remove fat, often resulting in more bruising due to manual effort. Costs for SAL typically range from £2,500 to £3,500 in the UK, depending on the area treated. Although this procedure tends to be relatively less expensive, it comes with its own set of complications and requires additional steps in the aftercare.

Myth 4: Liposuction Results Are Instant

I strongly recommend all patients to balance expectations against reality before considering Liposuction. While some initial results are visible, full liposuction outcomes take time. Swelling and bruising can persist for several months, so patients should be prepared for gradual improvements.

Wearing compression garments during recovery helps minimize swelling and supports skin adaptation to new contours. Most patients see substantial results within three to six months, with final effects taking up to a year to fully materialize.

Myth 5: Liposuction is a Risk-Free Procedure

Just like any other medical procedure, Liposuction also comes with its own set of risks and complications. Having said that, it can be relatively safe when performed by qualified professionals by taking all the recommended precautions.

Complications can range from Infection, scarring, and asymmetry. Some cases could also see rare complications like pulmonary embolism which could be potentially life-threatening. The NHS advises consulting a certified plastic surgeon at a registered clinic to minimize risks. I also recommend all patients to abstain from Large-volume removals as this increases the risk of complications.

Myth 6: Recovery from Liposuction is Quick and Easy for Everyone

It should be understood that there is no template for the recovery process. Each patient is different, and their recovery varies based on technique and the individual's health. While traditional methods may necessitate two weeks of rest, with activity restrictions for up to six weeks. Energy-assisted methods often allow quicker recovery, enabling patients to resume light activities within a few days.

Myth 7: Liposuction Permanently Eliminates Fat

This is probably one of the most popular myths around Liposuction. While liposuction removes fat cells, the remaining cells can still expand if the patient gains weight. To maintain results, patients should commit to a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Myth 8: Anyone Can Perform Liposuction

In the UK, though cosmetic procedures are regulated, not all practitioners are equally qualified. I highly recommend patients ensure that their surgeon is on the GMC specialist register for Plastic Surgery and has specific training in cosmetic surgery. Organisations like BAAPS promote safety by endorsing experienced, ethical professionals. Researching credentials and consulting with trusted sources ensures a safer procedure and better results.