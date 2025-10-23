Liverpool mum mistook stage four cancer for labour symptoms

A new mum thought a lump on her neck popped up because she strained so hard during labour - only to discover it was stage four cancer.

Natalie Casey gave birth to her baby boy on New Year's Eve and while everything was normal, she found it difficult to breathe in the gas pain relief.

Two days later, Natalie was shocked to see a lump in her neck which a midwife reportedly put down to straining during the birth.

But when the lump became more noticeable after two weeks, the 30-year-old went to her GP and was put on a two-week cancer pathway.

The mum was horrified when she was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that starts in the lymphatic system.

A CT scan revealed there were more lumps covering her neck and chest and determined she needed surgery to remove them.

Looking back, Natalie realised she had other symptoms like fatigue, night sweats and weight loss which she put down to pregnancy, but were actually signs of cancer.

Thankfully the retail and e-commerce training partner is responding 'amazingly' to chemotherapy and is now hoping the cancer will go into remission.

Natalie, from Liverpool, Merseyside, said: "Everything was perfectly fine.

"A couple of days after giving birth I noticed a lump on my neck and I put it down to straining during labour, my body was absolutely exhausted.

"When I was breathing the gas I felt like I was straining, but I just thought I had a little bit of a cold or chest infection.

"I wasn't sure what it was but when I sat up and turned my neck slightly you could see it.

"I thought nothing of it, every time I went online and googled it everything came up as hormones, side effects from birth.

"When I showed it to the midwife, she said it could just be from having the baby. It didn't go after two weeks.

"It was more prominent and noticeable. I went to the GP and she assessed the lump and put me on a two-week cancer pathway.

"I was initially diagnosed with thyroid cancer and went back the week after. They said actually it's not thyroid cancer, they had found more lumps and it was something called lymphoma.

"I didn't even know it was blood cancer. When you've got your baby in your arms the news is so scary.

"I had a biopsy that came back inconclusive and they said the only way to give me a proper diagnosis was to have surgery to remove the lymph nodes.

"I had a newborn baby, an operation and a cancer diagnosis. It wasn't a number of lumps, it was a whole area, in my neck, my sternum and chest area.

"I was absolutely distraught, my fiancée lost his mum and dad to cancer and I thought I had the same prognosis and that I was done.

"I don't have the energy levels I used to have prior to cancer, but I look back and I was so fatigued during pregnancy, which was a sign of lymphoma.

"I had severe night sweats, another hormone problem after you have a baby. I lost four stones from January to April. Anything that goes on during pregnancy gets put down on pregnancy.

"Every time I looked at the baby I just sobbed because I couldn't get to terms with it, you never think at 29 it's going to be you."

Natalie had chemotherapy following her diagnosis and found out she was responding to it 'amazingly' by April, with only two rounds left.

The mum-of-one said her baby is her main motivation while navigating her diagnosis and being a new parent.

Natalie said: "I had the option to let it consume me or enjoy being a new mum and crack on with it and be strong for my baby and fiancée.

"If it wasn't for him I don't know how I'd get through it, he is the reason I wake up every morning, I need to find the strength within myself for him.

"He is so young so he isn't going to remember this, even though I spent the first year of his life fighting for mine.

"Being a mum is the best thing ever, I'm so blessed with him, he is incredible, he just lights up the whole room.

"He is the happiest baby ever. It's difficult because I have to adjust to being a new mum and my hormones are all over the place.

"Sometimes I don't know if some things are because of my hormones or because of cancer. It can happen to anyone, you do have to try to find the positives in it.

"I'm navigating a cancer diagnosis but I'm also navigating being a new mum and that comes with its own highs and lows

"I had another scan and I'm responding to the treatment amazingly. I've only got one more two lots of chemo left and fingers crossed, I'm praying for remission.

"I'm due to get married in September next year, it was meant to be this year but we had to push it back. I can't really get out and socialise like I used to so we had to push the wedding back."

Natalie aims to raise awareness and push other mums to get their symptoms checked.

Natalie said: "Be your own advocate and really push for yourself it is easy to walk away and say it's pregnancy.

"I brushed my own health off because I was so focused on the baby.

"As a mum, your baby is your priority but you need to be healthy for your baby."