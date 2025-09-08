Living with allergies: One dad’s journey to make food safer for families

Mealeez allows users to check food labels, restaurants and groceries for allergies

For many families, the weekly food shop or a meal out is simple. For those living with food allergies, it can feel like a constant gamble. Labels are confusing, restaurant menus rarely go into enough detail, and even the so-called “free from” section isn’t always safe.

The UK Anaphylaxis Campaign estimates that around 2 million people in the UK have diagnosed food allergies. And for nearly half of them, it’s not just one allergen — it’s several. That makes ordinary family life a patchwork of anxiety, double-checking, and disappointment.

For father Dave Murchison, that reality hit hard when his young son was diagnosed with multiple allergies including milk, eggs, chicken and peas.

“Shopping for groceries and cooking meals quickly became a stressful, exhausting process,” he recalls. Simple choices — from breakfast cereal to birthday cake — turned into hours of research.

Mealeez automatically filters unsafe groceries from major UK supermarkets

Instead of accepting that stress as “normal,” Murchison set out to build something that could take away at least part of the burden. The result was Mealeez — a mobile and web app designed to help families quickly identify safe foods and avoid hidden risks.

The app is built on a database of thousands of ingredients and the relationships between them. That means it doesn’t just flag obvious allergens — it understands connections. For example, someone with a milk allergy will see warnings not just on milk itself, but also on cheese, yoghurt, and butter.

Families can create personalised profiles and instantly check supermarket products, menus, and even cosmetics or skincare ingredients. A traffic light system makes results clear: red for unsafe, amber for caution, green for safe.

“I wanted to take away that constant anxiety at the supermarket or when eating out,” Murchison explains. “No parent should have to second-guess every bite.”

One of Murchison’s proudest moments came when testing the restaurant feature at a local takeaway. Within seconds, he discovered his son could safely enjoy a pizza for the first time.

“He was so excited to join in with everyone else instead of having something separate made for him,” he says.

For families managing allergies, those small wins — a safe snack, a shared meal, a birthday cake found without hours of searching — are life-changing.

Food allergies are on the rise, and they don’t just cause inconvenience. Studies have linked them to higher grocery bills — sometimes called the “allergy tax” — and to heightened stress for both children and parents. Yet many families feel there’s a lack of practical tools to support them in daily life.

Mealeez is one attempt to bridge that gap — not by replacing vigilance, but by making the process a little easier.

The app is now available on Android and the web (iOS users can access through the web app). For Murchison, though, the launch is about more than technology.

“Caring for someone with allergies has shown me what support is missing. My hope is that Mealeez helps other families the way it’s helped my son,” he says.

For parents juggling allergies, that could mean fewer battles in the supermarket aisle, more confidence when eating out, and a chance to enjoy food together without fear.