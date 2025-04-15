Local expert Laura Gowers opens an innovative Dyslexia Centre focused on assessment, coaching and wellbeing.

Laura Gowers works with adults and children to support them to identify their strengths and use these to support weaknesses.

With a rise in demand for specialist dyslexia support, experienced dyslexia assessor and former SENCO Laura Gowers has announced the opening of her brand-new holistic dyslexia centre.

The centre, based in Canterbury, Kent, offers a unique blend of diagnostic assessments, this will provide coaching support for adults and children and wellbeing support for both children and adults with dyslexia. With over 20 years of experience in secondary education and a passion for neurodiversity, Laura aims to help individuals not just navigate dyslexia but thrive with it.

The launch of the centre marks a significant step forward in providing holistic, strengths-based support for those who often fall through the cracks of the education system or workplace. By combining formal assessments with practical coaching and wellbeing tools, Laura’s centre offers a safe and empowering space for clients to better understand their cognitive profile, build confidence and achieve their full potential.

Laura, who is a sought-after Dyslexia expert, and has shared her insight in national publications such as The Telegraph and The Sunday Times said: ​​

Laura Gowers, founder of This is Dyslexia

“I created this space because I know first-hand how life-changing it can be when someone finally understands how their brain works. Dyslexia is not just about difficulties with reading or writing - it affects confidence, memory and emotional wellbeing too. This centre is about giving people the tools, knowledge and support they need to feel proud of who they are.”

Through one-to-one sessions, in-depth diagnostic assessments, workshops and bespoke coaching programmes, the centre champions a personalised approach that moves away from a one-size-fits-all model. With increasing awareness of neurodiversity, Laura is determined to make sure those with dyslexia feel seen, heard and supported—whether they are school-age children or adults seeking clarity later in life.

About Laura Gowers

Laura Gowers is a qualified dyslexia assessor, coach and former SENCO with over two decades of experience in education. She works with both adults and children, providing expert assessments, coaching and ongoing support. Laura is passionate about helping individuals with dyslexia understand their strengths, embrace their differences and achieve their ambitions. For more information, visit: www.thisisdyslexia.co.uk