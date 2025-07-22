London-based charity NAZ leads the way with the global Zero HIV Stigma Day movement

NAZ

With almost half of the people (45.1%) in the last Positive Voices survey reported feeling ashamed of their HIV status, a campaign to end stigma has never been more urgent.

The grassroots movement, Zero HIV Stigma Day launched by sexual health charity NAZ, is now recognised globally as the only campaign focused solely on dismantling HIV stigma across healthcare, policy, and society at large. The 2025 theme is“Awareness to Action: The Path to 2030,” reminding the world that stigma must be addressed if we are to meet the UN target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by the end of the decade.

To mark the 2025 campaign, NAZ has released a powerful new short film featuring real people living with HIV speaking openly to their friends and family. In intimate, unscripted conversations, they explore how a diagnosis affects not only their lives, but the lives of those closest to them. The film is a deeply human portrayal of truth, fear, resilience, and love, and is now available on YouTube.

Watch here.

“There has never been a more urgent moment to talk honestly about HIV,” says Parminder Sekhon, CEO of NAZ. “This film is about connection, how stigma isolates, how silence damages, and how honesty can heal. We can end this epidemic, but only if we dismantle the shame that still surrounds HIV. Zero HIV Stigma Day exists to remind the world that people living with HIV deserve not pity or fear, but equality, dignity and joy.”