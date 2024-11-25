London, Plymouth and Leeds ranked among UK's most illness-prone cities for students this winter, study finds

Searches for cold and flu symptoms are on the rise.

Searches for ‘flu vaccine’ are up over 1600% in the last three months and searches for ‘’winter cold’ (+200%) and winter flu (+357%)* have also seen massive increases in searches as the cold weather and dark days continue on.

Whether you’re a fresher, a seasoned third-year, or a master’s student, at some point you’re bound to experience a case of flu or illness, but at which universities are students most likely to become ill this winter?

Looking at factors such as searches for symptoms this time last year, student numbers, number of GPs, number of undergrads and more Mystudenthalls.com has revealed the student cold and flu hotspots across the UK and partnered with health expert Dr William Coyler to offer essential tips on how students can reduce the risk of getting sick.

Top 10 cities most likely to get ill this winter:

London Plymouth Leeds Wolverhampton Glasgow Derby Bradford Manchester Northampton Sheffield

London ranks as the most likely UK spot to catch a case of flu. The capital has more than 40 universities and higher education institutions, so unsurprisingly there will be lots of students around to pass on any germs. With over 27,000 searches for flu symptoms this time last year it seems many were looking for relief from their illness.

Plymouth ranks second as a student flu hotspot, with three universities in the city, students will need to take extra precautions to avoid getting ill. Leeds ranks as the third most likely city students will catch cold and flu, with 76,075 undergrads flocking to the city last year. With only 151 GPs in the area for so many students, it’s safe to say that medical access is limited.

Dan Roberts, Director at Mystudenthalls.com comments: “Getting ill over winter is a common issue that impacts students, typically within their first few months of university. We decided to conduct this study to highlight the key areas most affected.

“It’s also important to consider self-care and personal health when starting university to avoid flu. With students adjusting to new routines, socialising, and often experiencing a lack of sleep, prioritising health is crucial to staying well.”

Top Tips for Reducing the Risk of Cold and Flu at University

Maintaining good health, particularly throughout the winter months is key to fully enjoying the university experience. Dr Coyler explains the following tips to avoid getting sick

Sanitise, sanitise, sanitise

Colds and Flu spread quickly due to the close contact between students from various regions. Dr. Coyler stresses “Whether it’s hand sanitising at any opportunity or just regularly washing your hands (especially before meals) – this is going to be most effective in keeping those cold and flu germs at bay, avoid sharing personal items like towels or utensils with flatmates to help reduce the risk.

Keep calm, keep well

“University life is exciting, but the pressures of settling in can take a toll on mental health,” Dr Coyler explains “when you’re stressed, your body releases cortisol which can weaken the immune system and make you more susceptible to illness – in the whirlwind of the first few weeks, be sure to look after your mental health, take time for relaxation and self-care.”

Fuel your system

From post-pub fast food to takeaways Dr. Coyler says “Maintaining a nutritious diet and staying active will support your immune system against germs.“While fast food is tempting during busy study periods, try to remember to eat on fruits, vegetables, and most importantly – stay hydrated! It’s always worth exploring the student discounts offered by services like Hello Fresh and Gousto, then at least you’ll have a few quick nutritious meals in to cook throughout the week, and could always team up with a new flatmate to make delicious meals.

Everything in moderation

“While the lead-up to Christmas often involves plenty of alcohol-fuelled events, excessive drinking can weaken the immune system. The NHS recommends drinking no more than 14 units of alcohol a week, spread across three days or more. This is around six medium (175ml) glasses of wine or six pints of 4% beer.”“Really try to limit alcohol intake and participate in other activities like movie nights or social gatherings that don’t revolve around drinking.”

Importance of sleep

Dr Coyler explains how “Sleep is one of the most important aspects of staying healthy. With a whirlwind of social events and early lectures, students may struggle to get the recommended 7-9 hours of rest. Try to create a downtime routine, avoiding screens before bed, and making time for early nights to give your body the rest it needs.”

Register with a GP

Dr. Coyler strongly advises students to register with a GP in their new city as soon as possible “This ensures quick access to medical support when needed, whether it’s a cold, flu, or something more serious, which is comforting to know when you’re away from home comforts and family.”

When Flu Could Be Something More Serious

While many cases of cold and flu are mild, it’s essential to recognize when symptoms might indicate a more serious condition. Dr. Coyler warns that illnesses such as meningitis, mumps, glandular fever, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can present with symptoms similar to Fresher’s Flu but require urgent attention.

Serious Conditions to Watch For:

Meningitis: Symptoms include a high fever, light sensitivity, a stiff neck, or a rash resembling red or purple pinpricks. Meningitis can be life-threatening, so students are urged to seek immediate medical help if they suspect it. The NHS offers the MenACWY vaccination to protect against several strains of meningococcal meningitis.

Mumps: Mumps causes facial swelling under the ears, often referred to as a "hamster face." Although it usually resolves on its own, students should stay away from social events and lectures for at least five days and consult a GP for diagnosis.

Glandular Fever: A high fever, swollen glands, and a severe sore throat are potential symptoms of glandular fever. This illness is spread through saliva, so it’s important to avoid sharing utensils or glasses. Rest, hydration, and medical advice from a GP are recommended.

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs): STIs, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, can often go unnoticed as they may present with mild or no symptoms, but they can still cause long-term health issues if untreated. Symptoms may include unusual discharge, painful urination, or sores. Students should seek sexual health advice if they experience any of these symptoms. Many universities offer sexual health clinics where students can get tested and access treatment.

For more information on how to stay well at university please visit: https://www.mystudenthalls.com/