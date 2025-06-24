Lonely, not alone: How men are turning to tech for connection this Men’s Mental Health Month

Azar - Men's Mental Health Month

Half (50%) of men in the UK have suffered with poor mental health at one time or another. As June marks Men’s Mental Health Month, many are seeking new ways to make meaningful connections with others, where they can express their feelings in a friendly environment - and online platforms are offering a key solution.

Online platforms are helping men find support, build friendships, and combat loneliness, one conversation at a time - from everyday chats to deep emotional connections.

It comes as a study found that more than a quarter of men wish they had a broader social network (27%) and feel that making new connections with people would help to ease feelings of loneliness (25%).

Encouragingly, two fifths (39%) of men report finding it easier to open up to people online than in person, and nearly one in five (17%) have been able to ease feelings of isolation by engaging in meaningful conversations with people through digital platforms.

Online platforms like Azar, the all-in-one online video chat platform which commissioned the study, are helping men feel more comfortable discussing their emotional health, offering a space for them to seek support, have open conversations and make friends whilst developing healthier coping strategies in the process.

As the study found, almost a quarter (23%) of men said that making new connections has helped ease their loneliness.

This Men’s Mental Health Month, online platforms are changing the game by providing emotional human support to those that need it the most.

Psychologist Dr Becky Spelman said, “Everyone can feel lonely at times, but nobody should be lonely all the time - and there’s no need to be. The key to overcoming loneliness lies not in the number of social interactions, but in the quality of them.”

“To really connect with someone, you need to spend quality time together. Whether it’s meeting up physically for a walk or a meal, or using modern technology like Azar, not just to add likes to someone’s post, but to actually connect with them in a genuine, meaningful manner. Whether it’s rekindling with an old friend or forming new ones, building relationships that resonate authentically is the key to banishing loneliness and embracing happiness.

“You can use technology to your advantage by complementing in-person friendships with meaningful relationships formed through platforms like Azar, which is designed to foster authentic connections.”

“Designed to foster authentic connections, Azar’s tools and technology help facilitate more safe and meaningful interactions”, says Sunki Kim, Vice President and Head of Azar at Hyperconnect. “Whether it’s cultivating friendship, emotional support, or even career motivation, our mission is to help people create genuine global interactions.”

Dr Becky Spelman’s top tips for combating loneliness:

Embrace healthy habits - Stay physically well by ensuring you eat plenty of vegetables, consider taking a vitamin D supplement, and stay physically active. You’ll experience benefits to both your physical and your mental well-being.

Enjoy your own company - Remember that being alone is not the same as being lonely. Much as we all benefit from social interaction and meaningful connections with others, it’s more than okay to occasionally have a day of simply enjoying your own company.

Quality over quantity - When interacting with others, whether in person or online on a platform such as Azar, remember that it’s the quality of the interaction that matters most. Give your current and potential friendships time to grow, remember that nobody – including you – is perfect, and be prepared to relax and have fun!

Be patient - When connecting with others, try to ensure that everyone has the space and time they need to express themselves. Often, people whom we don’t immediately seem to have that much in common with become increasingly intriguing the more we interact. Remember, every interaction is a step toward learning, growing, and finding the people who truly enrich your life.