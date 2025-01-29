Low testosterone: New study reveals as top men's health concern in UK

Top 10 Male Health Concerns in the UK

A new study has revealed the most pressing health concerns for men across the United Kingdom–low testosterone is what worries them the most!

Key Findings: - Low testosterone is British men's most searched health issue, with 27.29 Google searches per 10,000.

- Baldness ranks a close second with 27.06 searches, followed by erectile dysfunction with 15.95 searches per 10,000 people.

- Man boobs (moobs), weight loss, and infertility round out the top six health concerns for British men.

The research team at Maximus used data from Google Keyword Planner and Ahrefs and analysed search patterns for six common men's health issues across all 50 US states to determine the nation's most pressing male health concerns.

This concern reflects the growing awareness of what's sometimes called 'male menopause' or andropause. While not a true menopause, many men in their late 40s to early 50s experience symptoms like mood swings, decreased libido, and weight changes. These can be due to a gradual decline in testosterone, which starts around age 30-40, dropping about 1% annually.

Dr. Cameron Sepah, men’s health expert and CEO of Maximus commented: "The high number of low testosterone-related searches highlights how hormonal health impacts men's overall well-being. Men often associate testosterone levels with vitality and masculinity, making hormonal changes a significant concern that can affect confidence and perceived health.

While men are increasingly searching for information online, this doesn't always translate to seeking medical help. Many still hesitate to consult professionals, either due to embarrassment or the belief that hormonal changes are an inevitable part of ageing. This gap between curiosity and action presents an opportunity for health professionals to encourage more proactive health-seeking behaviours.

Concerns abouthormonal health, like low testosterone, are valid and can indeed affect other aspects of health. It's essential for men to understand that changes in energy, mood, or sexual function can sometimes be symptoms of underlying health problems. By addressing these root causes, men can improve both their hormonal balance and overall health, leading to better long-term well-being."