Lawyers representing the victims of killer nurse Lucy Letby are exploring the potential for civil claims against the NHS.

On Monday (21 August) Lucy Letby was given a whole-life sentence for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill a further six during her time at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2016 and 2016, in the culmination of a 10-month trial.

Having been suspended in 2018, she is now also likely to be struck off the nursing register.

Lucy Letby was sentenced to a whole-life order and will spend the rest of her life behind bars. (Picture: Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Now Switalskis Solicitors is representing the families of seven babies who were victims of the killer nurse. Tamlin Bolton, a senior associate solicitor, will be helping the families with civil claims against the Countess of Chester NHS Hospital Trust.

Tamlin said: "For the families we represent, the judgment and sentencing of Lucy Letby for her crimes will be a vindication of what they already suspected, and a devastating confirmation of the reality of what’s happened.

"The fact that Letby refused to attend her sentencing hearing is the final insult. By not facing the consequences of her actions, it speaks of her complete disregard for not only for the damage she’s caused, but also to our judicial system.

"These verdicts don’t deliver answers to the further questions people have about what happened at The Countess of Chester NHS Hospital Trust, and we’re looking to support our families, and others who may be affected by the ongoing investigation through the inquiry and through any private civil claims they wish to bring.”

Suzanne Munroe, director at Switalskis and head of the clinical negligence team, added: “Unfortunately, it is not the first time that we have seen trust officials ignore warnings from their own staff. We saw this most recently with Nottingham University Hospital, where midwives raised issues to senior leadership team on the trust board and no one listened.

"Sadly, we see it again with Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust where senior clinicians attempted to raise the alarm but officials failed to take notice. We welcome an inquiry into the circumstances, and we will support families through this process.”

Jane Tomkinson OBE took the role of acting chief executive officer at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in December 2022, after Letby's trial had begun.

She said: “Following the trial of former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby, the trust welcomes the announcement of an independent inquiry by the Department of Health and Social Care. In addition, the trust will be supporting the ongoing investigation by Cheshire Police.