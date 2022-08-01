The NHS is urging people to see their GP if they experience any suspected lung cancer symptoms

The NHS is urging people with suspected lung cancer symptoms to go for earlier GP checks to try and catch the disease sooner.

Lung Cancer is one of the most common and serious types of cancer, and around 47,000 people are diagnosed with the condition every year in the UK.

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England, with 26,410 patients dying last year making it the fifth biggest cause of death overall in England.

The Help Us Help You campaign, launched on World Lung Cancer Day, targets those most at risk, including over-60s and people from working-class backgrounds who are often more reluctant to visit their GP.

The disease does not usually cause noticeable symptoms until it is spread through the lungs or into other parts of the body, meaning the outlook for the condition is not as good as many other types of cancer.

Around one in three people with the condition live for at least one year after they are diagnosed, and about one in 20 people live at least 10 years.

Cally Palmer, NHS England national cancer director said it was “imperative” that people are aware of the symptoms and come forward as quickly as possible.

Common symptoms can include having a cough for longer than three weeks, coughing up blood, or persistent breathlessness.

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer, added: “For lung cancer, we have not seen referrals bounce back at the same rate as other cancers.

“It is vital that people stay alert against suspected lung cancer symptoms, so if you have a continuous cough or breathlessness, don’t ignore or assume it’s something else, please visit your GP and get it checked out – it probably won’t be cancer but catching it early can help save lives.”

The NHS advises that people see their GP for a check-up if they experience any of the following warning symptoms of lung cancer.

1. A persistent cough If you have a cough that does not go away or improve after two or three weeks, or you have a long-standing cough that gets worse, it could be a sign of lung cancer. It is worth seeing your GP to check what the cause is.

2. Chest infection A chest infection can cause a chesty cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest pain, aching muscles and tiredness. Infections often follow colds or flu and will usually clear up on their own, but in some cases it can be a sign of something more serious.

3. Coughing up blood Coughing up blood can have several possible causes, including a long-lasting cough, or a lung or airway infection, but it could indicate something more deadly, such as a blood clot, or lung cancer.

4. Aches and pains If you experience aches or pains when breathing or coughing, it could potentially be a symptom of lung cancer. It is possible that the pain is being caused by something more minor, like a chest infection, but it is worth getting checked just in case.