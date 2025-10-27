Luton woman dismissed brain cyst as just 'hormones'

A woman dismissed her boobs ballooning THREE cup sizes in a matter of WEEKS as 'hormones' - only to discover it was due to a brain cyst.

A woman dismissed her boobs ballooning THREE cup sizes in a matter of WEEKS as 'hormones' - only to discover it was due to a brain cyst.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Ayres had her breasts measured before buying new bras in January but was 'baffled' when she was 'literally falling out of them' just weeks later.

The 28-year-old says her chest grew from a size 30E to 32G - skipping sizes F and double FF entirely - but 'didn't really think much of it'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she began experiencing daily headaches, irregular menstrual cycles and extreme tiredness, she assumed it to be hormone changes and didn't think it 'was serious enough' to go to the doctors.

A woman dismissed her boobs ballooning THREE cup sizes in a matter of WEEKS as 'hormones' - only to discover it was due to a brain cyst.

However, during a routine blood test in July doctors discovered that her prolactin, a hormone produced by the pituitary gland, levels were four times their usual amount so booked her in for an MRI scan.

Lauren was then 'shocked' to be told she had a brain cyst on her pituitary gland on 11 August.

The customer communications specialist shared a video to TikTok captioned 'not the diagnosis I expected this year but here we are', which has since gone viral with more than 31,900 views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the clip you can see Lauren looking down at her breasts in confusion with the caption 'I've randomly gone up a few cup sizes', before the next caption reveals a doctor said 'you've got a cyst on your brain'.

The customer communications specialist is now waiting on more blood test results to hopefully confirm the cyst is benign.

She says she is 'relieved' doctors discovered the cyst when they did and encourages others to 'get checked out' if they notice irregular changes.

Lauren who lives in Luton, Hertfordshire, said: "I would never have thought it would turn out to be a brain cyst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some things were changing from six months ago but they weren't things I'd necessarily go to the doctors for.

"I got [my breasts] measured back in January and I bought all new bras and literally I was falling out of them [weeks later]. I didn't fit and it was so baffling.

"I'd put on a little bit of weight but not for my cup size to go up by that much.

"I was getting headaches every single day and I couldn't go a day without a nap. I just thought it was stress. If I was getting stressed out they were getting significantly worse. It was behind the eyes so they were more like cluster headaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My [menstrual] cycle was changing. Beforehand I was very regular but then it could be two weeks late with nothing triggering it basically.

"I didn't really think that much of it. I knew it was annoying me. I have endometriosis so I know it's hard to get a diagnosis for things.

"I was just chalking it down to hormone issues but I didn't know how bad it was. It's not something I thought was serious enough to go [to the doctors]."

The customer communications specialist revealed a routine blood test showed that her prolactin levels were higher than normal so doctors pushed her to get an MRI scan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This showed Lauren she had a 14cm by 12cm cyst on her pituitary gland that was causing her symptoms.

She is now waiting for further blood test results, optometrist results to check her vision and an endocrinology appointment

Lauren said: "It was a routine blood test and they said it was a really good test because it ended up covering prolactin, which isn't normal.

"If I'd gone for just routine bloods then I wouldn't realise anything is wrong and they didn't check prolactin so I'm so relieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The prolactin was a lot higher than normal. Normally it's the hormone your body makes when you're pregnant or breastfeeding but obviously I'm not. The most likely reason for this to happen is a brain tumour.

"It was quite a shock when [the MRI] came back. I didn't even think it would genuinely be [a brain cyst].

"It's on the pituitary gland which makes the hormones. That's why my cycle would be changing and would explain the cup size change.

"Although it doesn't sound massive it's still a growth in your brain that's pushing on it and causing some problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The most likely thing is that it is benign but there could be a chance it's cancerous. They've said so far it is benign so hopefully it stays that way."

Now she wants to spread awareness about her diagnosis and encourage others to 'get checked out' if they notice any irregular symptoms.

Lauren said: "If it's your cycle changing or if you're noticing anything slightly different just go to the doctor to get it checked out.

"I know a lot of us and especially women don't feel like we're taken as seriously within the medical industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes it feels like a fight to be seen or to be taken as seriously as we should but if it's something that has always been regular it's definitely worth getting your blood checked and ask for prolactin levels [to be checked]."