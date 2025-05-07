Lyndsey’s ‘first dip’ with new hip after short-cutting the IOW NHS waiting and crossing the Solent to Southampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Isle of Wight resident learned a lesser known ‘hack’ from her GP and cut her hip replacement waiting time down from two years to just two weeks on the NHS.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beach-lover, Lyndsey Pickering, 70, who runs a holiday cottage business on the Isle of Wight was unable to cope with her “agonising” hip pain and was using a walking stick for support – far removed from her usual active lifestyle of sea swimming and enjoying hilly cycling routes around the island.

After visiting her local GP for advice, she was told the waiting time for an NHS hip replacement was up to two years on the Isle of Wight, but mentioned that if she didn’t mind going to Southampton, her surgery would likely be much sooner. Within two weeks of her GP referral to Practice Plus Group Hospital, Southampton, which treats both NHS and private patients, she was astounded to be able to cross the Solent for an NHS appointment with a hip specialist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many other Isle of Wight residents she knows, Lyndsey says she had “no idea” being treated by the NHS on the mainland was possible. She comments:

Back to regular sea dips with new hip!

“I’m the sort of person who just gets on with things. I realised though that I couldn’t go on as I was so gladly accepted the mainland referral. Unbelievably an appointment came through about two weeks later for a consultation with surgeon, Mr Parker at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Southampton.

“On arrival at the hospital it was very clear this was a private setting and I actually checked I was in the right place! It was very comfortable in the waiting area with only a few patients waiting. I had two appointments prior to surgery and both were on time. I found all the staff relaxed and unhurried and very efficient. The consultant explained the procedure fully with reassurance and said I was good for surgery in about a month’s time. I opted for a local anaesthetic as I heard recovery could be quicker.

From her first appointment through to X-rays and surgery, Lyndsey says it was a much faster route to access NHS surgery by opting for a mainland hospital. She adds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Altogether the whole waiting time was around three months. I was home a week before Christmas after 24 hours in hospital completely pain free. I enjoyed a very quick recovery time returning six weeks later for signing off - although I’m looked after by Practice Plus Group for a year should I have any future problems.

Biking again thanks to short NHS waiting time in Southampton

“The physio team seemed very pleased with my progress, as were Mr Parker and the nursing team who also remembered me when I had my review.”

Since her surgery, Lyndsey has not looked back. She’s taken advantage of the balmy April weather on the Isle of Wight and has returned to her regular ‘sea dips’. “The whole experience has been life changing and I’m really very grateful for the care I’ve received,” says Lyndsey. “I’m back in the game again now, busy as ever and enjoyed my first sea dip on April 6th – just a few months after surgery!”

John Crisp, Hospital Director, Practice Plus Group Hospital, Southampton, adds: “We’re so delighted to see the remarkable change in Lyndsey. Getting patients back to what they enjoy most without the burden of pain, is a joy for the team. When I met Lyndsey she was so pleased to be rid of her walking stick and looking forward to getting back to sea swimming and cycling again!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are sympathetic to the hospital teams on the Isle of Wight who work very hard to treat patients. Practice Plus Group works with the NHS and IOW GPs to help relieve some of its waiting list burden. We’re able to treat Isle of Wight residents that want to be seen quicker if they choose to be treated on the mainland.

Lyndsey is feeling back to her best again after hip op on 'mainland'

"Many are not aware that NHS patients in England have a right to choose where they have their surgery and can simply ask their GP for a referral to our hospital instead of joining an Isle of Wight waiting list. We also treat private patients too under our Wellsoon healthcare service. Regardless of which pathway a patient chooses, we always offer the same excellent quality of care.”

Practice Plus Group has two hospitals within an easy reach of the Isle of Wight, located in Southampton and Portsmouth. Each hospital treats private and NHS patients and has shorter than average waiting times for a range of conditions including hip and knee surgery (Southampton only), hernia, cataracts, endoscopy, urology and colorectal surgery.

Patients who choose to go private with Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group can access surgery in as few as 4-6 weeks of seeing a consultant. Initial consultations cost £95 and include X-rays, blood tests and swabs. NHS patients can also ask their GP for a referral to the hospital.