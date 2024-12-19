Making Christmas brighter: Home care service's guide to a dementia-friendly holiday

New Age Care share advice for a Dementia friendly holiday season

As Christmas draws nearer, a home care service is spreading joy and advice by helping families create an inclusive experience for loved ones living with dementia.

New Age Care, which has branches across the Midlands, Yorkshire, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire, has shared practical tips that balance festive celebrations with the unique needs of individuals facing cognitive challenges.

Samantha Whittaker, Director at New Age Care, said: "Christmas is a time for love and togetherness. With a few thoughtful adjustments and careful planning, families can create a safe and comforting experience for their loved ones with dementia. It’s not about drastically changing your celebrations — just a few mindful actions can make a world of difference."

The excitement of Christmas can be overwhelming for anyone, and even more so for those living with cognitive challenges. Taking a calm, flexible approach and focusing on preparation can ensure the holiday is a stress-free and enjoyable celebration. Here are some of New Age Care’s top recommendations:

Familiar decorations: Use old and recognisable ornaments to evoke positive memories while avoiding flashing lights or clutter.

Routine planning: Stick to regular schedules for meal times and rest.

Smaller gatherings: Choose intimate celebrations or provide a quiet space for larger gatherings.

Adaptable plans: Be prepared to adjust activities and be adaptable to their needs.

Simplified dining: Finger foods and smaller portions can make meal times more accessible and enjoyable.

Reminiscence: Share old photos or stories to stimulate happy memories.

Sensory gifts: Weighted blankets, soft cushions, or scented candles may provide comfort and relaxation.

This advice builds on the success of New Age Care’s Dementia-Friendly Hotel Guide, released earlier this year in collaboration with Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa. The guide offered practical tips for families wishing to enjoy summer holidays while addressing the unique needs of loved ones with dementia. By equipping families with tools to navigate travel challenges, it highlighted New Age Care's year-round dedication to creating enriching and inclusive experiences.