Carl Cunningham was eating at the Brocket Arms on Mesnes Road in Wigan when tragedy struck

Carl Cunningham was eating at the Brocket Arms on Mesnes Road in Wigan when tragedy struck on Tuesday February 27, Bolton Coroner’s Court was told. The police-coroner’s liaison officer Robert Strutman said that the customer was seen to begin choking, collapse and then go into cardiac arrest.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics rushed to give him CPR, removed a bolus of food that had been obstructing his airways and then took him to nearby Wigan Infirmary. He was soon transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit where, despite treatment, his health continued to deteriorate and he was pronounced dead at noon on Saturday March 2.

At the inquest opening, assistant coroner Ceri Owen was told that Carl Peter Cunningham was born in May 1975 in Wigan and was a divorced maintenance worker from Ashdale Road in Hawkley Hall. His body was identified later the same day of his passing by his sister Joan Cunningham. Ms Owen was informed that a pathologist had submitted a report containing the cause of death and that no concerns had been raised about Mr Cunningham’s care or treatment.