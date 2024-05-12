Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Man who suffered from male hypogonadism finally hit puberty in his 20s

Up until his 20s, this short, squeaky-voiced man was often mistaken for a woman - that is, until testosterone injections eventually gave him a beard and five inches of growth. Ashley Hemming said he always felt behind his classmates at school as they started to go through puberty and shoot past him in height.

The 22-year-old support worker says he was left "sounding like a girl" with a high-pitched voice and was cruelly teased as his classmates' voices broke in their early teens. Ashley claims that when he was 19 years old, he worked in a cafe and that patrons would frequently call him "miss," "she," or "love."

Ashley said he first noticed his 'differences' aged 13 and always felt there was something wrong with him but was too embarrassed to go to the doctors. It was only when he finally plucked up the courage to book a GP appointment in August 2020 with encouragement from his family that he was diagnosed with hormonal condition male hypogonadism and started to receive help.

According to the Mayo Clinic, male hypogonadism is a condition in which the body doesn't produce enough testosterone, which plays a vital role in masculine growth and development during puberty. A man can either be born with the disorder or it can develop later in life often caused by injury or infection.

Ashley, from Worcester, Worcestershire, said: "I was about 13 when my school friends' voices started to deepen and grow taller than me and grow facial hair and I wasn't. I was still a small kid with a high voice.

"At first I just thought I was behind in puberty and just thought I'd give myself some time but as I got older, I felt embarrassed to speak out about it. It made me feel really down and there was nothing anyone could do. I thought I was just going to be like this my whole life.

"There were a few people that liked to make fun of my voice. It was just really high and I sounded like a girl. I was embarrassed to go to the doctors and I didn't feel like I could speak out about it

"During Covid I lost my job so I spent a lot of my time lying in bed and just thinking about my life and how it would be different if I had spoken out. I never had the confidence to ask a girl out as I struggled with how I looked and my voice.”

"I grew my hair out during Covid and I got a new job in a cafe and when I used to serve people they would say 'thank you miss' or 'thank you love'. This made me feel really down because I am a male and people looked at me as if I was a female. I was really down and I just didn't feel happy.

"I went to the GP and he booked me in for blood tests and this showed that I had low testosterone hormone levels. I also had an MRI scan, which showed that the signal in my brain that usually releases these hormones wasn't working."

Reflecting on his past, Ashley regrets not seeking help sooner and urges others to not suffer in silence. With hormone injections, his testosterone levels increased, leading to a drop in voice pitch, the growth of facial hair, and a significant height increase. Despite these positive changes, Ashley admits his confidence still needs time to fully recover.

Ashley, now deep-voiced, bearded and standing tall at 6ft 3in, shared his experience on TikTok to raise awareness of his condition and encourage other blokes to seek help. He is also advocating other men to seek professional help if they feel their hormones are imbalanced and say he wishes he had visited a doctor years before he finally did.

Ashley said: "It was a relief to find out that something was wrong and I wasn't just thinking all of this in my head. I would say to other people, if you are feeling something is wrong you need to go to the doctors because I wish I had done it four years before I did.

"My confidence is a bit better but I'm still not at the stage where I feel ready to go on a date. I'm never mistaken for a woman anymore. It feels good to be called 'sir' or 'mr' now.

"The reason I didn't go to the doctors is because I felt embarrassed and like I was making it up (how I was feeling). Also, because I was a man, I thought I shouldn't be feeling this way. Loads of men go through this and they don't speak out about it.