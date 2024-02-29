Mark Feehily is stepping away from the band after health complications. (Picture: Getty Images)

Westlife star Mark Feehily has announced he is stepping away from the band after complications from sepsis.

The 43-year-old took to social media to confirm he has suffered serious health problems over the past few years, after being rushed into A&E after surgery in 2020. He then contracted sepsis, which required further emergency attention. Feehily then spent months in hospital recovering.

In his post on Instagram, the singer said: "It is with the upmost level of regret that I must now temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring until a time that I have had the chance to fully recover from the turbulent journey I have been through as an individual. Believe me, I wish things could be different."

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's response to an infection causes the immune system to go into overdrive, leading to widespread inflammation. It can result in organ failure and, if not treated, can be fatal.

The NHS has outlined several symptoms that may indicate sepsis, which can be categorised into three stages - sepsis, severe sepsis, and septic shock. In the initial stage, common symptoms include a high fever or a low body temperature, an increased heart rate, and rapid breathing.

As the condition progresses to severe sepsis, individuals may experience extreme weakness, confusion, and difficulty breathing, alongside a drop in urine output. In the most severe cases, septic shock can occur, leading to a significant drop in blood pressure, which can be life-threatening.

Time is of the essence in treating this condition, as a delay in receiving appropriate care can increase the risk of complications. The main treatment for sepsis is for a patient to be prescribed antibiotics, to target the underlying infection. In severe cases, hospitalisation (as with Feehily's case) may be needed for things like intravenous fluids, oxygen therapy, and blood pressure medication.

Early detection and intervention can significantly improve the chances of a positive outcome, the NHS adds.