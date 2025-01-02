Mark Wright and Elliott unite after family tragedy for marathon running challenge for Prostate Cancer UK

Cousins and media personalities Mark and Elliott Wright have teamed up to launch January’s Run the Month: Marathon Edition for Prostate Cancer UK.

For a fourth successive year, businessman and reality star Elliott will be pounding pavements and parks and completing 26.2 miles to support the largest men’s health charity against a disease that affects one in eight men in the UK.

And this year he has recruited cousin, Heart Radio DJ and TV presenter, and keen runner Mark Wright, to join the challenge.

By proudly wearing the charity’s iconic ‘Man of Men’, the cousins will be a part of Prostate Cancer UK’s bumper running squad, all raising money to help fund research to find better tests that could save thousands of lives. One mile and one donation at a time.

You can join Prostate Cancer UK’s Run the Month: Marathon Edition team here: prostatecanceruk.org/rtmme-press

Elliott’s dad, and Mark’s uncle Eddie was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013, before sadly passing away with COVID in 2021. Their grandfather was also diagnosed with the disease, so they are all-too familiar with the impact prostate cancer can have.

A few days after celebrating their grandad’s 92nd birthday, they linked up to record a heartfelt film for Prostate Cancer UK, promoting the challenge and discussing growing up together and the strong family values instilled on them by Eddie.

Elliott said: “This will be the fourth time I’ve taken on Prostate Cancer UK’s Run the Month: Marathon Edition challenge; it represents a hugely important personal cause in aid of a fantastic charity, and it’s great to get Mark and the family on board this year.

“My dad was colossal. He was my best friend, and I looked up to him. He taught me everything I know. If I could be half the man he was when I finally pass, I've done well. He was a true gentleman, and a family man. He was the focal point and always wanted to bring the family together.”

Mark added: “Growing up, Eddie was the uncle you dream an uncle to be. He would always make sure you're having fun, always make sure you were happy. And even when times were a little bit tough in terms of business, which obviously everyone's had, if I ever turned up at the house, first thing he'd do is try make me smile and make sure you know I was happy.

“Eddie really was the centrepiece to the family. And now he's gone, there's a massive hole, so we have to work at staying together and work at staying close and supporting each other, and that's what we try and do every day.”

Run the Month has raised more than £7.3m since October 2020 with a tireless team of over 43,540 runners covering more than a million miles.

And the cousins are looking forward to lacing up their trainers in January to further boost those figures.

Elliott added: “Mark runs a lot, so I called him last year to tell him we’d do 2025 together; it’s a natural fit. With Mark doing it as well and, with hopefully more of our family taking part and more people pushing it out there, I know it's going to be amazing.

“My focus is making people aware of this disease and their risk, and I know people who have been affected by my story, which is so humbling. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, so we want people to know that, and that family and network of people around you suffer too.”

Mark said: “Run the Month is just such a great idea. It's a great way for people to get fit, especially in January after we've piled on a couple of pounds after Christmas. It’s also a cause so close to our heart, prostate cancer. And the disease has affected us like it has a lot of other people. So we want to get the message out to others to get yourselves checked, and look after themselves.

“I think each year, you just see the more work Prostate Cancer UK are doing, and the more success they're getting in research. When it comes to screening and prevention, it's imperative. But until prostate cancer has touched you closely like it has us twice losing one of our family members and nearly losing the other, you don't really realise how important it is.”

Laura Kerby, Chief Executive at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Saving men’s lives is a marathon, not a sprint. Each January, our superb supporters have raised millions by lacing up their trainers and conquering Run the Month - and we hope 2025 will be the challenge’s biggest year yet.

“By running 26.2 miles in January, our supporters won’t just be keeping fit after the festive season; they will also be raising crucial funds to help fund groundbreaking research into the most common cancer in men.

“We’ve been blown away by the support Run the Month has received since it began in 2020, whether that’s from seasoned runners or those stepping out for the first time, and we’re delighted to once again have the backing of the Wright family, who have helped us make real strides in raising awareness of prostate cancer, which affects 1 in 8 men in the UK.

“Every runner who takes Run the Month on will help fund vital research towards a screening programme, so we can catch prostate cancer early and save men’s lives. We wish everyone taking part the best of luck, and can’t wait to get started in 2025.”

For more information or to sign up, visit prostatecanceruk.org/rtmme-press