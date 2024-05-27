Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martha’s rule will allow patients and families to seek a second opinion if they feel their condition, or the condition of a loved one, is deteriorating and they are not being listened to.

NHS England has announced the 143 hospitals in England which will test and roll out Martha’s rule in its first year.

Described as “one of the most important changes to patient care in years”, it comes after the death of 13-year-old Martha Mills in 2021, who died after developing sepsis after suffering a pancreatic injury following a fall from her bike.

Martha’s parents, Merope Mills and Paul Laity, raised concerns about her health a number of times but were not taken seriously. A coroner ruled Martha would most likely have survived if doctors had identified the warning signs of her rapidly-deteriorating condition and transferred her to intensive care earlier.

In the wake of her death, they have campaigned extensively for a single system that would allow families to trigger an urgent clinical review from a different team in the hospital.

Welcoming the news on Monday (May 27), Martha’s parents said the rule would “save lives”. They said: ”We are pleased that the rollout of Martha’s rule is off to a flying start and that the need for it has been so widely recognised. It will save lives and encourage better, more open communication on hospital wards, so that patients feel they are listened to, and partners in their healthcare.”

Families and patients who are concerned will be able to access an escalation process 24/7 at all 143 sites, with an internal phone number advertised on posters and leaflets throughout the hospitals. Those who ring the number will be able to request a second opinion from a critical care outreach team.

What hospitals are rolling out Martha’s Rule?

The NHS have released a list outlining the 143 NHS hospitals in England that are adopting Martha’s Law, here is the full list:

Addenbrooke's Hospital

Watford General Hospital

Princess Alexandra Hospital

Colchester Hospital

Bedford Hospital

Southend Hospital

Basildon Hospital

Broomfield Hospital

Peterborough City Hospital

Lister Hospital

West Suffolk Hospital

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

James Paget University Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Norwich University Hospital

Ipswich Hospital

University Hospital Lewisham

The Royal Marsden Hospital , Chelsea

The Royal Marsden Hospital, Sutton

Croydon University Hospital

St Georges Hospital

Barnet Hospital

Royal Free Hospital

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children

North Middlesex University Hospital

University College Hospital

Kingston Hospital

Kings College Hospital (Denmark Hill Site)

Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Princess Royal University Hospital

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

West Middlesex University Hospital

Northwick Park Hospital

Charing Cross Hospital

Hillingdon Hospital

St. Mary’s Hospital

Hammersmith Hospital

Newham University Hospital

Homerton University Hospital

St Bartholomew's Hospital

Whipps Cross Hospital

Royal London Hospital

The Whittington Hospital

Ealing Hospital

Northampton General Hospital

Kettering General Hospital

Royal Stoke University Hospital

New Cross Hospital

Manor Hospital

Pilgrim Hospital Boston

Birmingham Heartlands Hospital

Good Hope Hospital

Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Solihull Hospital

Birmingham Children’s Hospital

Russell's Hall Hospital

Sandwell General Hospital and City Hospital (two sites)

Glenfield Hospital

Kings Mill Hospital

Kettering General Hospital

University Hospital Coventry

Lincoln County Hospital

Leicester Royal Infirmary

Leicester General Hospital

Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

Sheffield Childrens Hospital

Barnsley Hospital

Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Site: Sunderland Royal Hospital

Site: South Tyneside District General Hospital

Huddersfield Royal Infirmary

York Hospital

Cumberland Infirmary

University Hospital of North Durham

Bishop Auckland Hospital

Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle

Freeman Hospital

James Cook University Hospital

Darlington Memorial Hospital

West Cumberland Hospital

Pinderfields Hospital

Calderdale Royal Hospital

Leeds General Infirmary

Bradford Royal Infirmary

Airedale General Hospital

St James's Hospital

Countess of Chester Hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital

Royal Liverpool University

Southport District General Hospital

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Royal Blackburn Hospital

Burnley General Hospital

Royal Bolton Hospital

Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

Alder Hey Childrens Hospital

The Walton Centre

Leighton Hospital

Warrington Hospital

Preston and Chorley Hospitals

Royal Blackburn Hospital

Tameside General Hospital

The Christie

Royal Oldham Hospital

Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wigan

St Mary's Hospital

Frimley Park Hospital

Wexham Park hospital site

Darent Valley Hospital

The Tunbridge Wells Hospital

Maidstone Hospital

Southampton Children's Hospital

Royal Berkshire Hospital

Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Conquest Hospital

Eastbourne District General Hospital

Royal Sussex County Hospital

Princess Royal Hospital

Medway Maritime Hospital

William Harvey Hospital, Ashford

QEQM Hospital, Margate

Queen Alexandra Hospital

Basingstoke North Hampshire Hospital

East Surrey Hospital

Southampton General Hospital

Bristol Royal Infirmary

Great Western Hospital

Salisbury District Hospital

Cheltenham General Hospital

Gloucestershire Royal Hospital

Dorset County Hospital

Royal Bournemouth Hospital

Poole Hospital

Torbay Hospital

Derriford Hospital

Musgrove Park Hospital

Yeovil District Hospital

Weston General Hospital

Southmead Hospital

Bristol Royal Hospital for Children

Royal United Hospital, Bath

Treliske Site - Royal Cornwall Hospital

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said Martha’s rule would represent “one of the most important changes to patient care in years”.

He said: “Rolling out Martha’s rule to over 143 NHS sites in this first phase will represent one of the most important changes to patient care in recent years and we are pleased to have seen such interest from hospitals right across the country, all thanks to the moving and dedicated campaigning by Martha’s parents, Merope and Paul.”

