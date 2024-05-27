Martha's Rule: NHS announces rule which gives right to second opinion to be rolled out in 143 hospitals
NHS England has announced the 143 hospitals in England which will test and roll out Martha’s rule in its first year.
Martha’s rule will allow patients and families to seek a second opinion if they feel their condition, or the condition of a loved one, is deteriorating and they are not being listened to.
Described as “one of the most important changes to patient care in years”, it comes after the death of 13-year-old Martha Mills in 2021, who died after developing sepsis after suffering a pancreatic injury following a fall from her bike.
Martha’s parents, Merope Mills and Paul Laity, raised concerns about her health a number of times but were not taken seriously. A coroner ruled Martha would most likely have survived if doctors had identified the warning signs of her rapidly-deteriorating condition and transferred her to intensive care earlier.
In the wake of her death, they have campaigned extensively for a single system that would allow families to trigger an urgent clinical review from a different team in the hospital.
Welcoming the news on Monday (May 27), Martha’s parents said the rule would “save lives”. They said: ”We are pleased that the rollout of Martha’s rule is off to a flying start and that the need for it has been so widely recognised. It will save lives and encourage better, more open communication on hospital wards, so that patients feel they are listened to, and partners in their healthcare.”
Families and patients who are concerned will be able to access an escalation process 24/7 at all 143 sites, with an internal phone number advertised on posters and leaflets throughout the hospitals. Those who ring the number will be able to request a second opinion from a critical care outreach team.
What hospitals are rolling out Martha’s Rule?
The NHS have released a list outlining the 143 NHS hospitals in England that are adopting Martha’s Law, here is the full list:
- Addenbrooke's Hospital
- Watford General Hospital
- Princess Alexandra Hospital
- Colchester Hospital
- Bedford Hospital
- Southend Hospital
- Basildon Hospital
- Broomfield Hospital
- Peterborough City Hospital
- Lister Hospital
- West Suffolk Hospital
- Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.
- James Paget University Hospital
- The Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- Norwich University Hospital
- Ipswich Hospital
- University Hospital Lewisham
- The Royal Marsden Hospital , Chelsea
- The Royal Marsden Hospital, Sutton
- Croydon University Hospital
- St Georges Hospital
- Barnet Hospital
- Royal Free Hospital
- Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children
- North Middlesex University Hospital
- University College Hospital
- Kingston Hospital
- Kings College Hospital (Denmark Hill Site)
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- Princess Royal University Hospital
- Chelsea and Westminster Hospital
- West Middlesex University Hospital
- Northwick Park Hospital
- Charing Cross Hospital
- Hillingdon Hospital
- St. Mary’s Hospital
- Hammersmith Hospital
- Newham University Hospital
- Homerton University Hospital
- St Bartholomew's Hospital
- Whipps Cross Hospital
- Royal London Hospital
- The Whittington Hospital
- Ealing Hospital
- Northampton General Hospital
- Kettering General Hospital
- Royal Stoke University Hospital
- New Cross Hospital
- Manor Hospital
- Pilgrim Hospital Boston
- Birmingham Heartlands Hospital
- Good Hope Hospital
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- Solihull Hospital
- Birmingham Children’s Hospital
- Russell's Hall Hospital
- Sandwell General Hospital and City Hospital (two sites)
- Glenfield Hospital
- Kings Mill Hospital
- Kettering General Hospital
- University Hospital Coventry
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Leicester Royal Infirmary
- Leicester General Hospital
- Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital
- Sheffield Childrens Hospital
- Barnsley Hospital
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- Site: Sunderland Royal Hospital
- Site: South Tyneside District General Hospital
- Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
- York Hospital
- Cumberland Infirmary
- University Hospital of North Durham
- Bishop Auckland Hospital
- Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle
- Freeman Hospital
- James Cook University Hospital
- Darlington Memorial Hospital
- West Cumberland Hospital
- Pinderfields Hospital
- Calderdale Royal Hospital
- Leeds General Infirmary
- Bradford Royal Infirmary
- Airedale General Hospital
- St James's Hospital
- Countess of Chester Hospital
- Wirral University Teaching Hospital
- Royal Liverpool University
- Southport District General Hospital
- Blackpool Victoria Hospital
- Royal Blackburn Hospital
- Burnley General Hospital
- Royal Bolton Hospital
- Royal Manchester Children's Hospital
- Alder Hey Childrens Hospital
- The Walton Centre
- Leighton Hospital
- Warrington Hospital
- Preston and Chorley Hospitals
- Royal Blackburn Hospital
- Tameside General Hospital
- The Christie
- Royal Oldham Hospital
- Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wigan
- St Mary's Hospital
- Frimley Park Hospital
- Wexham Park hospital site
- Darent Valley Hospital
- The Tunbridge Wells Hospital
- Maidstone Hospital
- Southampton Children's Hospital
- Royal Berkshire Hospital
- Stoke Mandeville Hospital
- Conquest Hospital
- Eastbourne District General Hospital
- Royal Sussex County Hospital
- Princess Royal Hospital
- Medway Maritime Hospital
- William Harvey Hospital, Ashford
- QEQM Hospital, Margate
- Queen Alexandra Hospital
- Basingstoke North Hampshire Hospital
- East Surrey Hospital
- Southampton General Hospital
- Bristol Royal Infirmary
- Great Western Hospital
- Salisbury District Hospital
- Cheltenham General Hospital
- Gloucestershire Royal Hospital
- Dorset County Hospital
- Royal Bournemouth Hospital
- Poole Hospital
- Torbay Hospital
- Derriford Hospital
- Musgrove Park Hospital
- Yeovil District Hospital
- Weston General Hospital
- Southmead Hospital
- Bristol Royal Hospital for Children
- Royal United Hospital, Bath
- Treliske Site - Royal Cornwall Hospital
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said Martha’s rule would represent “one of the most important changes to patient care in years”.
He said: “Rolling out Martha’s rule to over 143 NHS sites in this first phase will represent one of the most important changes to patient care in recent years and we are pleased to have seen such interest from hospitals right across the country, all thanks to the moving and dedicated campaigning by Martha’s parents, Merope and Paul.”
