New figures from the UK Health Security Agency show there were 1,603 suspected cases of measles in England and Wales last year

Measles Outbreak: England's infection hotspots revealed - how many confirmed cases in your area?

A measles outbreak may be on the horizon as cases surge across the country, according to new UK Health Security Agency data. The research shows suspected cases of measles in England and Wales recorded in 2023 have more than doubled from the previous year.

UKHSA found 1,603 "likely" cases of measles in England and Wales in 2023, up from 735 in 2022, and just 360 the year before. The news comes after health officials found low vaccination rates for the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine has heightened the risk of the potentially deadly infection.

Recent trends in suspected infection rates highlight West Midlands and London as hotspots in the last four weeks of December 2023. Out of the 237 cases for England and Wales, 57 suspected cases were recorded in the West Midlands, while London accounted for 44 cases over the same period.

Suspected cases are later taken for confirmation via laboratory tests but not all are found to be measles. In England, there were 167 confirmed cases between January and October 2023.

But which area in England came out on top for the total amount of confirmed cases of Measles last year. Read on to find out.

Measles cases in England – by area

The UKHSA has released data on how many laboratory confirmed cases of measles were recorded in each region of England from January 1 to October 31 2023. The total number of cases is shown alongside which age groups were most prevalent during the same period.

Here's the full list of recorded Measles cases by area:

London – 89 cases: Most prevalent in 5-10 year olds (18)

Most prevalent in 5-10 year olds (18) South East – 14 cases: Most prevalent in 1-4 year olds (4)

Most prevalent in 1-4 year olds (4) Yorkshire – 11 cases: Most prevalent in ages less than 2, 5-10, 30-34, 35 year olds and above (2)

Most prevalent in ages less than 2, 5-10, 30-34, 35 year olds and above (2) East of England – 9 cases: Most prevalent in 1-4 year olds (3)

Most prevalent in 1-4 year olds (3) South West – 8 cases: Most prevalent in 5-19 year olds (2)

Most prevalent in 5-19 year olds (2) North West – 7 cases: Most prevalent in 1-4 year olds (5)

Most prevalent in 1-4 year olds (5) North East – 4 cases: Most prevalent in 35 year olds and above (2)

Most prevalent in 35 year olds and above (2) East Midlands – 4 cases: Most prevalent in ages less than 1, 11-14, 15-19, and 20-24 year olds.

Most prevalent in ages less than 1, 11-14, 15-19, and 20-24 year olds. West Midlands – 3 cases: Most prevalent in 5-10 year olds (2)

What are the symptoms for Measles?

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness, which can cause serious problems in some people such as pneumonia and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Measles can have a major impact on a person's immune system, which often leaves children and vulnerable citizens more susceptible to catching other infections.

Measles is linked to SSPE (subacute sclerosing panencephalitis), a condition which causes progressive destruction of the central nervous system, loss of motor control, epilepsy and death. However, generally only 4 to 11 per 100,000 cases of measles result in SSPE as per National Institute of Health data.

The body is likely to build up resistance, or immunity, to the Measles once contracted, meaning it is highly unlikely infected patients will get the disease again. The initial symptoms of measles develop around 10 days after infection and can include: