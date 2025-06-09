Men are suffering in silence – here’s how employers can offer much-needed support

Men's Health Week takes place between 9th-15th June and raises awareness about men's physical and mental health.

With Men’s Health Week taking place this week (9-15 June), a leading workplace mental health expert is urging employers across the UK to take meaningful, everyday actions to support men’s mental health.

Nathan Shearman, psychotherapist and director of therapy and training at Red Umbrella, says the key is consistency over spectacle.

“Too often, we assume support has to come in the form of big, bold gestures,” Shearman explains. “But in reality, people respond better to small, genuine, everyday actions. Things that feel authentic and human, not corporate or forced. What really matters is creating a culture where men feel they’re allowed to speak, where support is visible and stigma is challenged.”

This comes at a time when the urgency around men’s mental health has never been clearer. According to the Bupa Wellbeing Index, 50% of UK men have experienced mental health struggles, yet fewer than half of those struggling have ever sought professional help. Meanwhile, 43% of working British men believe their employer should be doing more to support their mental health.

“We’re facing a real crisis,” Shearman says. “And workplaces have a unique opportunity to become part of the solution.”

Below, he sets out positive examples and advice for employers.

Set up spaces for men to connect

One proven approach is creating informal spaces where men can speak openly with each other. Companies like Scottish Power, JLR and BAE Systems have developed employee networks that offer men the chance to connect in a safe and supportive environment.

“When men see that others are speaking up, it normalises help-seeking. It shows them they’re not alone,” says Shearman. “That’s hugely powerful, especially when you consider that around 37% of men admit they hide their mental health struggles from their partners. For some, work might be the place where that conversation can start.”

Work with mental health charities

65% of employees say that stigma around men’s mental health remains a serious barrier.

“Partnerships with charities like Andy’s Man Club are helping employers tackle stigma and encourage open discussion, for instance through running regular wellbeing sessions for staff,” says Shearman.

“It’s about visibility and action. If people don’t see support in the workplace, or hear others talking about it, it remains taboo. These partnerships help break that silence.”

Use awareness weeks to start conversations

“Getting involved in campaigns like Movember or Men’s Health Week can be a great catalyst for opening up discussion,” says Shearman.

“Last year, JLR hosted a series of speaker events where male employees and guest speakers shared their own experiences with mental health. Those real, lived stories spark empathy and conversation. They make people reflect and feel safer sharing their own struggles.”

Train managers to spot the signs

“Businesses should embed mental health training into their management development programmes, making sure that managers are equipped to notice when someone may be struggling and respond appropriately,” Shearman explains.

“Managers are often the first line of defence. With the right training, they can spot when something’s wrong and guide that person towards help.”

Focus on meaningful, everyday action

“We’re not saying every workplace needs a massive campaign around men’s mental health,” Shearman says. “But every workplace does need to show that it cares.

“That can be as simple as encouraging honest conversations, offering peer support and making sure help is easy to find, and particularly that relevant support resources are made easily available to staff and signposted to correctly.

“It’s not the big, flashy things, it’s the things that show you mean it.”