Menopause and perimenopause can cause a variety of symptoms

The menopause is usually associated with common symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats and tiredness. But there may be a higher number of symptoms than you think, with one doctor noting 62 symptoms of the condition.

So, what are the symptoms of menopause and how can they be treated? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the symptoms of menopause?

Menopause is when your periods stop due to lower hormone levels and usually happens between the ages of 45 and 55, but can start earlier. According to the NHS, symptoms can last for months or years and can change with time. For example, hot flushes and night sweats may improve, but then you may develop low mood and anxiety.

Perimenopause is when you have symptoms before your periods have stopped. You reach menopause when you have not had a period for 12 months.

But research commissioned by hygiene and health company Essity, who teamed up with menopause specialist Dr Naomi Potter, found more than 60 symptoms associated with the menopause.

Dr Potter said: “The reason why it is so hard to pinpoint the number of symptoms is also because not all are associated with peri or menopause – people do obviously suffer with other ailments which are totally unrelated.”

These are 62 symptoms of menopause according to Dr Potter:

Palpitations Chest pain Breast tenderness Itchy skin Dry Skin Rosacea Acne Thin skin Collagen loss Crying Brain Fog Memory Loss Poor concentration Word finding difficulty Anxiety Low mood Worsening PMS Anger/ Rage Irritability Headache Migraines Joint Pain Joint stiffness Vaginal Dryness Vaginal discharge Vulval itch Perineal itch Vulval/ vaginal electric shocks Increase in thrush Increase in BV Poor libido High libido Weight gain Scalp Hair loss Unwanted Hair growth Urinary Infections Urinary incontinence Urinary urgency Nocturia (getting up at night) Sexual Dysfunction Chest Pain Constipation Gastric reflux Fatigue Night Sweats Hot flushes Cold flushes Period increased frequency Periods decreased frequency Heavier periods Muscle Loss Tinnitus Dry eyes Watery eyes Burning mouth Gum disease Foot pain Frozen shoulder Insomnia Histamine sensitivity New allergy Body odour change

How are menopause symptoms treated?

The main medicine treatment for menopause and perimenopause symptoms is hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which replaces the hormones that are at low levels, but there are other treatments if you cannot, or choose not to, have HRT.

HRT involves using oestrogen to replace your body’s own levels around the time of the menopause, with different types and doses of HRT.

Oestrogen comes as:

skin patches

a gel or spray to put on the skin

implants

tablets

If you have a womb (uterus) you also need to take progesterone to protect your womb lining from the effects of oestrogen, said the NHS. Taking oestrogen and progesterone is called combined HRT.

Progesterone comes as:

