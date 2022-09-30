Register
Menopause: 62 symptoms you may not know are associated with the condition, according to a doctor

Menopause and perimenopause can cause a variety of symptoms

By Helen Johnson
Friday, 30th September 2022, 3:03 pm

The menopause is usually associated with common symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats and tiredness. But there may be a higher number of symptoms than you think, with one doctor noting 62 symptoms of the condition.

So, what are the symptoms of menopause and how can they be treated? Here’s what you need to know.

Menopause can cause a variety of symptoms

What are the symptoms of menopause?

Menopause is when your periods stop due to lower hormone levels and usually happens between the ages of 45 and 55, but can start earlier. According to the NHS, symptoms can last for months or years and can change with time. For example, hot flushes and night sweats may improve, but then you may develop low mood and anxiety.

Perimenopause is when you have symptoms before your periods have stopped. You reach menopause when you have not had a period for 12 months.

But research commissioned by hygiene and health company Essity, who teamed up with menopause specialist Dr Naomi Potter, found more than 60 symptoms associated with the menopause.

Dr Potter said: “The reason why it is so hard to pinpoint the number of symptoms is also because not all are associated with peri or menopause – people do obviously suffer with other ailments which are totally unrelated.”

These are 62 symptoms of menopause according to Dr Potter:

  1. Palpitations
  2. Chest pain
  3. Breast tenderness
  4. Itchy skin
  5. Dry Skin
  6. Rosacea
  7. Acne
  8. Thin skin
  9. Collagen loss
  10. Crying
  11. Brain Fog
  12. Memory Loss
  13. Poor concentration
  14. Word finding difficulty
  15. Anxiety
  16. Low mood
  17. Worsening PMS
  18. Anger/ Rage
  19. Irritability
  20. Headache
  21. Migraines
  22. Joint Pain
  23. Joint stiffness
  24. Vaginal Dryness
  25. Vaginal discharge
  26. Vulval itch
  27. Perineal itch
  28. Vulval/ vaginal electric shocks
  29. Increase in thrush
  30. Increase in BV
  31. Poor libido
  32. High libido
  33. Weight gain
  34. Scalp Hair loss
  35. Unwanted Hair growth
  36. Urinary Infections
  37. Urinary incontinence
  38. Urinary urgency
  39. Nocturia (getting up at night)
  40. Sexual Dysfunction
  42. Constipation
  43. Gastric reflux
  44. Fatigue
  45. Night Sweats
  46. Hot flushes
  47. Cold flushes
  48. Period increased frequency
  49. Periods decreased frequency
  50. Heavier periods
  51. Muscle Loss
  52. Tinnitus
  53. Dry eyes
  54. Watery eyes
  55. Burning mouth
  56. Gum disease
  57. Foot pain
  58. Frozen shoulder
  59. Insomnia
  60. Histamine sensitivity
  61. New allergy
  62. Body odour change

How are menopause symptoms treated?

The main medicine treatment for menopause and perimenopause symptoms is hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which replaces the hormones that are at low levels, but there are other treatments if you cannot, or choose not to, have HRT.

HRT involves using oestrogen to replace your body’s own levels around the time of the menopause, with different types and doses of HRT.

Oestrogen comes as:

  • skin patches
  • a gel or spray to put on the skin
  • implants
  • tablets

If you have a womb (uterus) you also need to take progesterone to protect your womb lining from the effects of oestrogen, said the NHS. Taking oestrogen and progesterone is called combined HRT.

Progesterone comes as:

  • patches, as part of a combined patch with oestrogen
  • IUS (intrauterine system, or coil)
  • tablets
Menopause