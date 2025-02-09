Menopause & aesthetics: How Dr Hazel Parkinson is transforming care for midlife women

In addition to winning both awards, Dr Hazel was also invited to speak on two expert panels at the Menopause in Aesthetics Conference, where she shared her knowledge alongside some of the UK’s leading specialists in the field.

A Warwickshire doctor has been recognised with two national awards for her pioneering work in menopause and aesthetic medicine. Dr Hazel Parkinson, owner of Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, was named Best Menopause Specialist Doctor of the Year and awarded Best Menopause/Aesthetic Patient Case Study at the prestigious Menopause in Aesthetics (MiA) Awards 2025, held in London on 7th February.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards celebrate practitioners who are leading the way in integrating menopause support into aesthetic medicine, ensuring midlife women receive expert, evidence-based care tailored to their changing needs. Dr Hazel was selected as a winner by a panel of 27 leading experts, including clinicians and industry specialists.

Aesthetic Medicine’s Role in Menopause Care

With the conversation around menopause gaining momentum in recent years, more women are seeking holistic support that extends beyond traditional hormone treatments. Many experience skin changes, volume loss, and other visible effects of hormonal shifts, alongside symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, and reduced confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Hazel proudly shows off her awards at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London

Dr Hazel is at the forefront of a growing movement in aesthetic medicine—one that goes beyond simply treating fine lines and wrinkles. By combining advanced aesthetic treatments with medical expertise in menopause, she provides personalised, ethical, and science-backed solutions to help women feel and look their best during midlife and beyond.

In addition to winning these awards, Dr Hazel was also invited to speak on two expert panels at the Menopause in Aesthetics Conference, sharing her expertise with fellow medical professionals.

Dr Hazel said: "Menopause is a pivotal time in a woman’s life, yet so many still struggle to get the support they need. Aesthetic medicine gives us an incredible opportunity to help women not only look good but also feel good. My approach is about confidence, wellbeing, and natural results—helping women feel like the best version of themselves, at every stage of life. Winning these awards is an honour, and I’m thrilled to see menopause care getting the recognition it deserves in our field."

A GP and Aesthetic Doctor with over 20 years of experience, Dr Hazel specialises in menopausal skin health, advanced aesthetic treatments, and holistic patient care. Her Warwickshire-based clinic, Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, is dedicated to helping women navigate midlife with expert-led, evidence-based treatments in a welcoming, patient-focused environment.