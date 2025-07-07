Menopause-friendly summer essentials to help make heatwaves a breeze

Each certified by the MTick® - the universal shopping symbol for menopause-friendly products – women can shop with confidence knowing these products have met robust criteria and can support in providing relief in the heat.

Managing uncomfortable menopause signs can be difficult and overwhelming - and in a heatwave, finding solutions that provide support at a time where these can be further exacerbated is vital.

With 48 signs of menopause, ‘the change’ really does affect every aspect of a woman’s life, however hot flushes are one of the most commonly experienced signs of perimenopause and menopause – with research from GenM revealing that 78% per cent of menopausal women go through this uncomfortable experience.

Marked by a feeling of intense heat, which can come on suddenly or build up, hot flushes are often accompanied by a red face, neck and chest, upper body sweating, an irregular heartbeat or tingling fingers.

Add night sweats and dry eyes to the mix, and summer can be a difficult and uncomfortable time for women with menopause.

To help ease this discomfort, here are 11 products to help support menopausal women in the summer months, to improve their experience of menopause.

Each certified by the MTick® - the universal shopping symbol for menopause-friendly products – women can shop with confidence knowing these products have met robust criteria and can support in providing relief in the heat.

Hot Flushes

Hot flushes can occur at any time and can be even tougher to regulate in hot weather.

BalanceActiv Hervitality Menopause Cooling Mist : Add a spritz of cooling power to your face or body with the MTick® certified BalanceActiv Hervitality Menopause Cooling Mist. It offers instant relief in a handy portable spray, perfect when you're out and about or travelling.

The Solution Cooling Mist: Alternatively, The Solution Cooling Mist comes MTick® certified and is infused with a grounding and mood-boosting fragrance. This cooling spritz is your perfect treatment for hot flushes caused by menopause.

Issviva Cooling Pads: The MTick® certified Issviva Cooling Bra Inserts use innovative Phase Change Material to rapidly draw heat from the body – no refrigeration needed – making them perfect for hot flushes. Best of all, they can be re-cooled at room temperature and reused again and again.

Night Sweats

Night sweats can impact precious sleep and have a potential knock-on effect for other menopause symptoms.

My Nature: Menopause Cooling Pillow: The MTick® certified My Nature Menopause Cooling Pillow comes with a unique cooling cover and neck panel, and breathable mesh sides to alleviate night sweats, helping reduce and regulate body heat during the night.

Simba Summer Hybrid™ Duvet: Perfect for those experiencing night sweats, the MTick® certified Simba Summer Hybrid™ Duvet has a lighter fill and soft, airy feel, with 'cool-touch' technology to support fresher sleep, and is designed to help keep you feel cooler on warm nights.

WUKA cooling pyjamas: For those struggling with night sweats, the MTick® certified WUKA cooling pyjamas are made from soft, moisture-wicking Lyocell often referred to as “plant silk”, designed for hot sleepers, night sweats and hot flushes experienced during menopause or perimenopause.

Dry Eyes

Frequent rises in body temperature combined with the hormonal activity of menopause can also lead to dry, irritated eyes.

MTHK Refreshing Eye Spray: Relieve dry, itchy or red eyes with the MTick® certified MTHK Refreshing Eye Spray, instantly hydrating and soothing sore eyes. The spray works on contact lenses and is makeup-friendly, so you can spray over your eyes without the risk of smudging or running. It's preservative-free and doesn't require refrigeration, making it ideal for on-the-go use.

Murine Dry & Tired Eye Relief Eye Drops: These MTick® certified eye drops gently relieve dry eyes by adding moisture, soothing irritation, and helping your eyes feel fresh and comfortable all day.

TheraTears Dry or Tired Eye Drops 50+: TheraTears Dry or Tired Eye Drops 50+ soothes and hydrates dry, irritated eyes. Coming MTick® certified, these eye drops are a five-in-one solution set to repair, hydrate, protect, soothe and restore irritated eyes.

Body Odour

With increased heat comes increased sweating. Combat odour with these MTick® certified solutions.

Fussy: Deodorants: Keep bad smells at bay with a deodorant that naturally combats odour-producing bacteria for all-day freshness. Fussy, MTick® certified, is proven to last for 24 hours but is also perfect for keeping on hand for hot-flush top-ups.

Luna Daily: The Hydrating Duo - For Dry Or Menopausal Skin: Combat hot flushes with this gym bag-friendly duo. The Everywhere Hydrating Wash balances and nourishes with a low pH, no soap or chemicals, while the Everywhere Hydrating Spray-To-Wipe is a multi-purpose cooling spray with notes of fresh jasmine and ylang ylang. Both are MTick® certified, intimate-area friendly and provide on-the-go refreshment.

With more than 120 brands united by the MTick®, the GenM Collective is committed to improving the menopause shopping experience through increased range, clear signage and designated space online and in-store – all designed to deliver the trust, efficacy and confidence that the menopausal shopper is looking for.

Heather Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of GenM, said, “15.5 million women in the UK and one billion globally are currently going through menopause. I was that peri-menopausal woman desperately in need of menopause-friendly products to support, ease or relieve my menopause signs. I’m proud of our Collective that - united by the universal symbol for menopause-friendly shopping - is providing women with choice of trusted solutions through improved product visibility and educational signposting, so that every woman can shop with confidence for products to improve her lived experience of menopause.

“Whether you’re holidaying somewhere hot and humid this summer or simply hoping to boost your sleep quality despite the forecast British heatwaves, MTick® certified menopause-friendly products can help to make the experience of menopause better today than yesterday.”

To find out more on the MTick®, the 48 signs of menopause, and how to manage hot flushes, visit the GenM® website: https://gen-m.com/