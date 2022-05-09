The theme for Mental Health Awareness Week 2022 focuses on loneliness

This week (9-15 May) marks Mental Health Awareness Week, which is an annual event raising awareness of, and opening conversations around, mental health conditions.

Mental Health Awareness Week was started by the Mental Health Foundation 22 years ago, and focuses on achieving good mental health in the UK.

What is this year’s theme?

This year’s theme focuses on the issue of loneliness and aims to raise awareness of the impact loneliness can have on mental health, and the practical steps that can be taken to address it.

The Mental Health Foundation said: “Loneliness affects millions of people in the UK every year and is a key driver of poor mental health.

“The Foundation’s Mental Health in the Pandemic research has found that loneliness has been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.

“The Foundation has been tracking loneliness levels in the UK during the pandemic and found the experience has been much higher with devastating impact.

“Loneliness has been an important factor contributing to higher levels of distress, resulting from people’s sense of isolation and reduced ability to connect with others. Further polling also found that loneliness was one of the leading issues that the public felt needed to be addressed.”

Each year, inspirational quotes and positive sayings are perpetuated across social media and between family and friends to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Here’s some of them.

Inspirational quotes and positive sayings

‘There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.’ - John Green

‘There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in’ - Leonard Cohen

‘Mental health problems don’t define who you are. They are something you experience. You walk in the rain and you feel the rain, but, importantly, YOU ARE NOT THE RAIN.’ - Matt Haig

‘My dark days made me stronger. Or maybe I already was strong, and they made me prove it.’ - Emery Lord

‘Promise me you’ll always remember: you’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think’ - Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh

‘Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.’ — Albus Dumbledore from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

‘You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” — Buddha

’Just because no one else can heal or do your inner work for you doesn’t mean you can, should, or need to do it alone’ - Lisa Olivera

‘Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye’ - Helen Keller

‘When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go’ - Carol Burnett

‘I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination’ - Jimmy Dean

‘No matter what you’re going through, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel’ - Demi Lovato

‘You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream’ - C.S. Lewis

‘Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud’ - Maya Angelou

‘Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory’ - Dr. Seuss

‘Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn’t know you left open’ - John Barrymore