Mental Health Awareness Week takes place every year in May, and aims to raise awareness of mental health issues and where people can go for support.

But when does it land this year and what is the theme?

What is Mental Health Awareness Week?

Mental Health Awareness Week is an annual event which enables the whole of the UK to focus on achieving good mental health and to raise awareness.

When does it take place?

This year, it takes place from Monday 9 May to Sunday 15 May 2022.

What is this year’s theme?

This year’s theme focuses on the issue of loneliness and aims to raise awareness of the impact loneliness can have on mental health, and the practical steps that can be taken to address it.

The Mental Health Foundation said: “Loneliness affects millions of people in the UK every year and is a key driver of poor mental health.

“The Foundation’s Mental Health in the Pandemic research has found that loneliness has been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.

“The Foundation has been tracking loneliness levels in the UK during the pandemic and found the experience has been much higher with devastating impact.

“Loneliness has been an important factor contributing to higher levels of distress, resulting from people’s sense of isolation and reduced ability to connect with others. Further polling also found that loneliness was one of the leading issues that the public felt needed to be addressed.”

How to get involved

The Mental Health Foundation has a number of Mental Health Awareness Week resources, including:

Social media graphics

Posters

Press release template

Zoom backdrops

Green ribbon pin badges and face coverings

Mental health booklets and logos

Where to go for support

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are a number of resources available.

If you are concerned that you are developing a mental health problem you should seek the advice and support of your GP .

If you are in distress and need immediate help and are unable to see a GP, you should visit your local A&E .

The Samaritans offer emotional support 24 hours a day - in full confidence. You can call for free on 116 123 or email [email protected] .