This World Book Day, children’s author Michael Rosen has teamed up with charity Spread a Smile to share the importance of reading, especially for children in hospital, to open 20 new libraries across 14 hospitals

Spread a Smile has launched a new Intensive Care Library Project which involves the setting up of a library in 14 NHS hospitals for families with children on intensive care and high dependency units to use. The library donation has been supported by Emmies Books who were supported by Spread a Smile throughout Emmie’s cancer treatment which started after her diagnosis at 14 weeks old

When a child is diagnosed with a serious illness, life can become very unsettled, scary and unfamiliar, controlled by schedules, treatment plans and prolonged hospital stays away from family and friends. Through book libraries Spread a Smile will provide a way for children and their families to find comfort and calm through the familiar activity of reading together.

They have partnered with children’s author Michael Rosen to share the importance of reading, especially for children in hospital.

Benefits of reading in ICU

The idea is that families can borrow books to read to and with their children, supporting them in many different ways including:

Bonding: Reading helps strengthen the bond between parents and their children. The sound of a parent's voice can be incredibly soothing and reassuring for a child, especially when physical contact is limited.

Stress Reduction: For both parents and children, reading can help to reduce stress levels. It provides a sense of normalcy and routine in an otherwise stressful environment.

Cognitive Development: Reading stimulates brain growth and promotes cognitive development. It helps babies and children respond better to learning and reading throughout their lives.

Emotional Comfort: Hearing a familiar voice can provide emotional comfort to children, helping to calm them and stabilize their vital signs.

Distraction and Entertainment: Books can serve as a distraction from the medical environment, offering entertainment and a mental escape for children.

Parental Involvement: Reading allows parents to feel more involved in their child's care, giving them a sense of control and purpose during a challenging time.

Lucy Jackson, CEO of Spread a Smile, says: “The Spread a Smile Intensive Care Library Project is an exciting new initiative which will provide an invaluable resource for families with children on intensive care and high dependency units in NHS hospitals across the country. Reading is a wonderful way to engage with others, enjoy moments of distraction and escape into a world of imagination – even if just for a few minutes. When a child is in intensive care, it can be an extremely stressful and worrying time for the whole family. The familiar act of reading together can provide emotional comfort and connection, helping to alleviate some of the stress of what is going is going in the hospital setting.

Lindsay & Andy McPartland, founders of Emmie’s books, said: “We are so happy to be able to give something back through Emmie's Books, the charity we set up in 2021 in Emmie's name to provide children’s books for little warriors in hospital and their families. Emmie underwent 8 rounds of chemotherapy, a radical nephrectomy, stem cell harvest and aspiration, high dose chemotherapy, 8 days on a ventilator in PICU and a further 12 months of maintenance chemotherapy. We spent a lot of time in hospital during that time, or at home recovering and as teachers, we know the importance of escapism through books, as well as the importance of keeping our minds busy as oncology parents.”