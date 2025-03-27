Millions of patients turn to digital GP services amid NHS access concerns

New data highlights a shift towards online healthcare as NHS waiting times continue to frustrate patients.

Millions of people in the UK are turning to digital healthcare services as they struggle to access traditional NHS general practitioners (GPs), new data reveals. A report from digital healthcare provider ZAVA indicates that 15 million people have had an online GP consultation in the past year, while two million have used private digital GP services.

The trend follows widespread dissatisfaction with NHS waiting times, with 64% of respondents expressing frustration over appointment delays. Official figures show that 7.46 million NHS appointments are currently backlogged, prompting many to seek alternative healthcare solutions.

The report found that 51% of patients believe virtual consultations save time compared to in-person visits, and 45% say digital services improve access to treatment when needed. However, the shift has raised concerns within the healthcare sector. A recent contract change requiring NHS GPs to keep online consultation tools open during working hours has added to concerns about sustainability in general practice.

Millions Turn to Digital GP Services

The findings come as the government announces an £889 million agreement with GPs aimed at alleviating NHS pressures. Despite this investment, many patients are already opting for alternative healthcare routes, indicating a significant shift in patient behavior.

Affordability remains a major barrier to private digital healthcare access. While 40% of respondents said they would consider using online healthcare services if they were more affordable, only 27% are currently willing to pay for a virtual GP appointment.

David Meinertz, CEO and co-founder of ZAVA, said that patients are caught between long NHS waiting lists and private care options they cannot afford. He emphasized the need for accessible and transparent digital healthcare, stating: "Innovation is making healthcare more available, but many still see digital services as an expensive option rather than a practical alternative. The goal is not just to provide another choice, but to ensure that choice is affordable and effective."

The report also highlights concerns about trust in digital healthcare. Only 25% of patients believe that an online GP can provide the same level of care as an in-person consultation. Additionally, while AI has been introduced to streamline healthcare services, 61% of respondents fear that artificial intelligence is replacing doctors too quickly, and only 18% feel comfortable receiving a diagnosis from an AI system.

Meinertz acknowledged these concerns, stating that while AI has potential benefits for reducing administrative burdens and improving diagnostics, trust remains an issue. "People need doctors they can rely on, treatments they can afford, and access that works when they need it," he said.

ZAVA, which operates in the UK, Ireland, France, and Germany, has facilitated over 12 million consultations. Unlike traditional private healthcare providers, which often require subscriptions or employer-backed insurance, ZAVA offers on-demand access to doctors, prescriptions, and testing services without long-term commitments.

The report underscores a growing shift in patient expectations and the evolving role of digital healthcare in the UK. As demand for virtual services continues to rise, the challenge remains in balancing accessibility, affordability, and trust in an increasingly digital healthcare landscape.