Mobility expert reveals simple everyday methods to reduce winter pains

Previous studies have found that nearly 135,000 male construction workers reported higher incidences of neck and lower back pain when working in low temperatures, with similar surveys suggesting prolonged cold exposure increases musculoskeletal discomfort.

Cold weather can make the body feel more painful due to changes in temperature, pressure, and fluid flow within the joints. These factors, along with reduced activity and lower mood, can increase stiffness and sensitivity, leading to more discomfort during the winter months.

Mobility aids expert Cliff Fee, managing director of Mobility Genie, provides expert commentary on how people suffering from nerve and muscle pains this winter can relieve symptoms in cost-effective, quick and simple ways which can be easily incorporated into your daily routine.

Use cost-effective heat sources

“To help avoid joint and muscle pains in colder months, affordable heat sources like hot water bottles or microwaveable heat packs can offer comfort without the need to keep the heating on constantly. Turning the heating on for even an hour during low-activity times, like when sitting or watching TV, can also provide some relief.”

Picking the right footwear

“Proper foot care is important, as foot pain can be a common issue for those affected. Choosing the right supportive footwear helps distribute body weight evenly and reduces strain on the lower back and legs.

Hot/cold packs

“Using heat and cold therapy can also be effective. Applying a heat pack to the lower back can help relax tight muscles, while cold therapy can reduce inflammation in the feet. Staying active is important to get your blood flowing, but it’s equally important to rest and avoid prolonged periods of sitting or standing to help manage pain effectively.”

Adjusting your posture

“Adjustments to sleep posture can make a big difference- placing a pillow between the knees can also help reduce pressure on the spine, giving you a more comfortable sleep.

“Keeping mobile and using proper techniques for lifting or sitting can help prevent pains from flaring up. Good posture, particularly when working at a desk, and regular movement are key in supporting back health and reducing strain.”

Wrap up

“Keeping warm is important for managing symptoms effectively. Wearing multiple layers, including hats, gloves, and thermal jackets, helps protect not only the areas affected by sciatica but also supports overall muscle health.”

Stretch regularly

“Regular stretching, particularly during colder months, is important for reducing the risk of flare-ups. Including simple stretches like back extensions, hamstring stretches, and yoga poses into your daily routine can help alleviate tension in the lower back and hips.”

Move carefully

“Take your time when reaching for objects or going between movements, as sudden movements can trigger sharp pains. Additionally, avoiding sudden bursts of action during stretches or exercises reduces the risk of straining muscles, allowing for safer and more effective physical activity.”

When to seek help

“If symptoms persist or interfere with daily routines, seeking advice from a healthcare provider can be beneficial. While home techniques are often helpful, professional guidance may be needed if discomfort continues or increases.”