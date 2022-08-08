Monkeypox symptoms: 11 signs of the virus according to the NHS and UKHSA

By Helen Johnson
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:58 pm

Monkeypox cases continue to be confirmed in the UK, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) updating the case definition for monkeypox in order to include new symptoms to look out for.

But what are the symptoms of monkeypox?

These are 11 symptoms of the virus, according to the NHS and UKHSA.

1. High temperature

If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear, with one of the first symptoms of monkeypox being a high temperature

2. Headache

A headache is also one of the first symptoms of monkeypox

3. Muscle aches

Muscle aches are also one of the first symptoms of the virus, according to the NHS

4. Backache

Backache can also be one of the first signs of monkeypox

