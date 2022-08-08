If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear
But what are the symptoms of monkeypox?
These are 11 symptoms of the virus, according to the NHS and UKHSA.
1. High temperature
If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear, with one of the first symptoms of monkeypox being a high temperature
2. Headache
A headache is also one of the first symptoms of monkeypox
3. Muscle aches
Muscle aches are also one of the first symptoms of the virus, according to the NHS
4. Backache
Backache can also be one of the first signs of monkeypox