More than 10m British men at risk of contracting HIV, new research finds

A new survey reveals HIV diagnoses in heterosexual men has hit an all time high in England, with 10m Brits admitting to having regular sex without protection.

The new poll, which has been conducted ahead of HIV Testing Week, also shows that the majority of men (73%) have never tested for HIV, a worrying figure as data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that HIV diagnoses among heterosexual men have surged by more than a third (36%),

Common reasons for not for HIV testing include:

34% believe they are unlikely to ever contract HIV

25% claimed they cannot contract HIV

20% confessed they can’t be bothered to test for HIV

15% shared they’d never had access to a HIV test

Shockingly, the most recent government data shows less than one percent of straight men have taken PrEP - the life saving drug that stops HIV when taken within 72 hours of exposure.

Despite medical advances, dangerous myths around HIV continue. 1 in 5 men still don’t understand HIV transmission, whilst 1 in 3 have no idea what ‘detectable’ is. Over half still incorrectly believe HIV transmission risk runs high, even with medication - when in fact PrEP when taken correctly makes transmission utterly impossible.

All of the above highlights the nationwide need for increased awareness and access to HIV testing.

Following the research conducted by Newfoundland Diagnostics, TV Doctor Hilary Jones has urged sexually active Brits to test for HIV, saying: “The worrying new data shows that not only is HIV not a problem of the past - things could get much worse. We've already seen a rise in new HIV infections compared to previous years, and judging by these findings, risky sexual behaviours will no doubt exacerbate transmission rates.

"This isn't about stigmatising sexual health, but rather using common sense and taking precautions to ensure personal and community wellbeing.

"Getting tested regularly, using protection, being open with sexual partners about sexual health status, and being able to access preventative treatments like PrEP are all small steps that can have a massive impact on HIV transmission.”

While Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to end new HIV cases within England by 2030, Newfoundland Diagnostics is calling on the government to increase education on transmission risks and lower barriers to access to drugs like PrEP, particularly for heterosexual men, where 41% in need were not able to access the drug.

Frederick Manduca, co-founder of Newfoundland Diagnostics, said: "HIV self-tests are more than a diagnostic tool - they're a critical strategy to help shatter misconceptions, challenge the stigma around HIV and wider sexual health, and help to empower people to take control of their sexual health. By making testing widely accessible via supermarkets, pharmacies and online, we open doors to honest conversations and understanding."

