Mum calls for ban on balloons after 'nearly dying' on weekly shop

REBECCA LENNOX, 33, AFTER SUFFERING AN ALLERGIC REACTION TO LATEX BALLOONS AT WORK

A mum is calling for a ban on balloons after being almost killed on her weekly supermarket shop - when Asda ignored her deadly latex allergy.

Rebecca Lennox was shopping in her local Asda in Hunt's Cross, Liverpool, earlier this month when she began feeling a tightness in her chest and was left struggling to breathe.

The 33-year-old realised she was standing just metres away from a balloon arch displayed at the superstore's travel stall. Rebecca has suffered with an allergy to latex since she was a child, but the condition has changed from mild to life-threatening within the last year, leading her to carry around four epi-pens at all times.

The mum-of-two soon began to feel dizzy and started to vomit before her husband quickly drove them home. Rebecca says she contacted the store regarding the balloons weeks before when a friend warned her about the display and claims Asda apologised and assured her they would be removed.

REBECCA LENNOX, NOW 33, PICTURED WITH BALLOONS YEARS AGO BEFORE HER LATEX ALLERGY BECAME LIFE-THREATENING

However Rebecca, who works as an emergency medical advisor, says that on her next visit, the mum was shocked to see the display was still up and immediately went into anaphylaxis. Rebecca insists the balloons could've killed her and is calling for a blanket ban of latex decorations in public places.

Asda initially denied that any balloons had been on display at the store but eventually admitted they had been and apologised for the 'miscommunication' in the store. The supermarket have now assured the customer that there are no balloons instore any more.

Rebecca, who lives in Liverpool, said: A few weeks ago I went to go into Asda and by coincidence my friend was on her way out and she said there's a balloon arch on the money stall for a deal on.

So I went home and rang the store and tried to make them aware of my allergy. They were very apologetic and said they would get them removed. Then a few weeks later I walked in and started having a reaction straight away so I knew there must be balloons somewhere.

I started to feel out of breath, I had chest tightness, I was dizzy then started to vomit. I was struggling with breathing so I sat in the cafe for a few minutes then told my husband I needed to go home. It was actually my daughter who said there were balloons in the store. I was really shocked to see it still up.

I had to leave and take two epi-pens and pretty much slept for 13 hours. It could've potentially killed me. It's my local Asda, I'm there all the time. As Rebecca's symptoms continued to worsen, she was rushed to Whiston Hospital in Prescot, suffering with chest tightness and swelling across her mouth.

Luckily, Rebecca has made a full recovery but said she lives in constant fear of her next encounter with balloons. Rebecca, who's suffered six bouts of anaphylaxis in the last year, said: I don't want any money, I just want them not to put balloons up. I'm in constant fear of having another reaction.

There's so much awareness out there for nut allergies, but not enough for latex. Why is a nut allergy more important than an environmental one? I get people saying you can't ban balloons but you 100 per cent can. Latex balloons are one of the most dangerous, life-threatening things for people with latex allergies.

They're just not necessary. You don't have to use latex balloons as decorations. It affects every part of my life. I feel like sometimes I'm putting a damper on things but it's terrifying.

People don't really understand it. It's not as simple as avoiding places. Why are latex balloons more important than my life? It sounds dramatic but they could kill me, especially with how frequent they're becoming.

An Asda spokesperson said: "We always want our customers to have a positive experience in our stores, so we're sorry to hear about Rebecca's experience and have apologised for the miscommunication at our Hunts Cross store. There are currently no balloons on display at the store."

