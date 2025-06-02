Mum duo deliver revolutionary postpartum care for new mums with launch of online service

Two mums have joined forces to tackle the gap in the postpartum care offered to women in the first 12 months after giving birth, by launching a new brand dedicated to addressing the health and wellbeing needs of new mothers.

Hanna Pumfrey and Hannah Thomson have co-founded Life Postpartum, a health and wellbeing subscription service developed specifically to support mothers with their emotional, physical and nutritional requirements post-birth, as well as provide access to expert, midwife-led baby advice.

After welcoming their own children the two friends realised that, while expectant parents are offered ample support and guidance when it comes to pregnancy and birth, the same can’t be said for postpartum care:

The average woman receives support for just six to eight weeks after their baby arrives

One in 10 new mums in the UK experience mental health challenges including postnatal depression, up to one year after giving birth

More than 73 percent experience nutritional depletion after having a baby

(l-r) Hannah Thomson and Hanna Pumfrey, founders of Life Postpartum

This lack of post-birth care has driven the duo to launch the new online service, which offers a series of affordable, accessible and personalised subscription-based membership packages, to provide women with bespoke exercise and rehabilitation plans and nourishing recipes, as well as trusted advice on key topics like pelvic floor recovery, hormonal analysis and reporting, all of which is specially tailored to the postpartum stage they’re in.

Prices for the brand’s membership options range from £9.99 per month to £99.99 per year for the complete package, which includes a care package packed with nutrient dense goodies and seminal reading, plus 24/7 access to the members area, live and on-demand sessions and personalised exercise and nutrition support.

All compiled by a team of postpartum-specialised physiotherapists, clinical psychologists, nutritionists, personal trainers and hormone specialists, Life Postpartum packages provide members with a dedicated action plan, which will direct them to the Life Postpartum content that will help them the most, along with bespoke insights into their birth recovery to help them navigate the transition into motherhood.

Speaking about how the new brand was established, Hanna said: “One of the things that shocked me most about my own postpartum experience was the lack of support and places to turn to when you’re finding it tough. I know that Hannah experienced similar feelings, and we started talking about how great it would be to introduce a new platform for women to use in those intense early days after becoming a mum that is trusted and approved by experts - and so, Life Postpartum was born!”

Hannah comments: “Hanna and I are passionate about supporting the health of new mums in a holistic way whatever postpartum stage they’re in, and our packages place a firm emphasis on good nutrition, as well as gentle physical recovery and hormonal balancing, to nurture both mother and baby through this magical time.”