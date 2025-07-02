Mum given 12 months to live after initially getting wrong diagnosis

Georgia Gardiner, 28, in hospital after being diagnosed with stage-four incurable cancer

A mum claims doctors fobbed off her symptoms as 'heartburn' NINE times - before being given just 12 months to live after a shock cancer diagnosis.

Georgia Gardiner began experiencing sickness and stomach cramps out the blue in summer last year, and was prescribed anti-acid reflux medication by her GP.

However, the 28-year-old's symptoms continued to worsen, dropping nearly three stone in a matter of months due to being unable to keep any food down.

Concerned about her deteriorating health, the mum-of-one said she visited doctors at her GP practice and hospital 'six to nine times' to determine the cause of her symptoms.

But Georgia claims she kept getting told it was related to acid reflux or heartburn and advised to continue with her tablets. After months of traipsing back and forth to her GP and hospital, Georgia was eventually referred down a non-specific symptoms pathway where she was given an endoscopy.

The results revealed there was evidence of cancer and further testing confirmed Georgia had a rare and aggressive form of gastric cancer, which is incurable.

Stunned, Georgia was told she may have just 12 months to live, with any future treatment aimed at improving her quality of life.

Now Georgia is determined to fight as much as possible while creating memories with her two-year-old son Arlo over the next year.

Georgia, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, said: "Last year in the summertime I was being sick quite a lot. I couldn't keep food down and lost my appetite completely. "I could only eat small amounts. I love food, I'm a massive foodie. My body was just rejecting everything.

"Then I was experiencing pains in my upper stomach. It was really intense, it was a sharp constant pain. "I rang the doctors to get an idea about what was going on. They gave me an appointment after four weeks of waiting and gave me some anti-acid reflux medication, then sent me home."

As Georgia's symptoms worsened, the mum said she visited doctors at her GP and hospital multiple times to try and find the cause of her mysterious illness. Months later, after a GP referral for further testing, Georgia underwent an endoscopy that revealed evidence of cancer.

On June 13th, Georgia was told she had linitus plastica, a rare type of adenocarcinoma that starts in the glands that line your organs. This had also spread to her lymph nodes and into other parts of her internal organs.

Georgia, who was due to start a business management course before her diagnosis, said: "After the first appointment, we were full of hope that they could just remove it. "Then when they said it was incurable, I went into a complete shock state.

"I didn't speak or leave the house for three days, my whole world just crumbled around me. "They don't understand where this has come from. None of my immediate family have cancer and this type of cancer usually affects 70 to 80 year olds.

"I said, 'am I going to die? I can't die, I have a two-year-old son'. My fiance Callum just went green. "I asked 'older people that get this, how long do they live?' And he said roughly 12 months. It doesn't feel real, it's an out-of-body experience.

"I feel physically fine. I was fit and healthy. It's just baffling." Keen horse rider Georgia said she feels angry that her symptoms weren't taken seriously by health professionals - and is urging others to always push doctors with any concerns.

Georgia said: "That doctor who referred me has given me a fighting chance rather than it just creeping up on me. "I just wasn't taken seriously, kept given medication and told it was acid reflux or heartburn and related to that, but it wasn't.

"The kind of cancer I've got goes from stage one to four in a matter of months. "I get angry sometimes because I think if I'd been taken seriously and they'd caught it before it had spread, then maybe we could've done more to prevent it getting to the stage it's at now.

"I never thought I would have cancer, I'm 28, I thought I was invincible. "I'm just going to try and fight this in every way possible. I'm planning my wedding, we were supposed to get married in a couple of years but we've brought that forward because we don't know if I'm going to be here.

"The thing that breaks me is how much I'm going to miss out on in Arlo's life. He's everything to me - he gives my life purpose. "I'd say to other people, push for answers and don't stop.

If someone else had this type of cancer and they can catch it at an earlier stage by making doctors do the correct tests, then at least I know that I've helped somebody then."

A fundraiser has been launched to help pay for any future treatment and making memories with Georgia and her family. You can donate to Georgia's GoFundMe page - visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/q4hsec-georgias-story