Melissa Kinsella was returning home from a family holiday when she had a seizure.

Melissa Kinsella, 30, from Wirral, had been in Turkey with her three children, Chloe, nine, Beau, four, and Romi, two, partner Jay Smith, and his family, and was due to return to the UK on Monday (15 May). But when the family was about to board their flight home, Melissa had a seizure which caused her heart to stop.

She was rushed to hospital and doctors said she had swelling on her brain and heart. The 30-year-old, who works as a hairdresser, is currently in intensive care in a coma, and is unable to breathe for herself.

Rebecca Dath, one of Melissa’s best friends, told NationalWorld: “Melissa is not only an amazing mum but an amazing friend. She’s so hardworking and lives and breathes for her three daughters, aged 9, 4, and 2.”

Rebecca is also fundraising for Melissa, affectionately known as Missy, to help pay for her medical costs and get her home. The hospital in Turkey is charging £1,800 a day for her treatment, and her family have been told that an air ambulance to bring Melissa back to the UK would cost around £42,000.

She explained: "Missy was leaving Turkey and in the airport when she had a seizure on 15 May. Her heart stopped and she has been in a coma since - we are unsure if she has insurance and the hospital is demanding £1,800 a day to care for her while she is on life support."

The day prior to her collapse, Melissa told friends on social media that she thought she might be suffering from heatstroke, according to the Liverpool Echo. She has no underlying health issues.

Rebecca has set up a GoFundMe page where people can donate. Her family and friends are trying to raise £45,000 to pay for her hospital in Turkey and the air ambulance to bring her home.

Rebecca added: "The hospital will not let her leave if she gets better until the bill is paid."