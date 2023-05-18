For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry and Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic’ car chase
Man arrested after New Zealand hostel fire which killed at least six
BT to cut up to 55K jobs by end of decade and replace a fifth with AI
Family plea as mum-of-three fighting for her life in a coma in Turkey
Rishi Sunak won’t commit to bringing immigration down to 2019 levels
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed
Breaking

Family plea as mum-of-three fighting for her life in a coma in Turkey after having seizure at airport

Melissa Kinsella was returning home from a family holiday when she had a seizure.

Imogen Howse
By Imogen Howse
59 minutes ago

A mum-of-three is fighting for her life in a hospital in Turkey after she collapsed in the airport on her way home from a family holiday.

Melissa Kinsella, 30, from Wirral, had been in Turkey with her three children, Chloe, nine, Beau, four, and Romi, two, partner Jay Smith, and his family, and was due to return to the UK on Monday (15 May). But when the family was about to board their flight home, Melissa had a seizure which caused her heart to stop.

She was rushed to hospital and doctors said she had swelling on her brain and heart. The 30-year-old, who works as a hairdresser, is currently in intensive care in a coma, and is unable to breathe for herself.

Most Popular

Rebecca Dath, one of Melissa’s best friends, told NationalWorld: “Melissa is not only an amazing mum but an amazing friend. She’s so hardworking and lives and breathes for her three daughters, aged 9, 4, and 2.”

Melissa with her partner and two of her children. Melissa with her partner and two of her children.
Melissa with her partner and two of her children.

Rebecca is also fundraising for Melissa, affectionately known as Missy, to help pay for her medical costs and get her home. The hospital in Turkey is charging £1,800 a day for her treatment, and her family have been told that an air ambulance to bring Melissa back to the UK would cost around £42,000.

She explained: "Missy was leaving Turkey and in the airport when she had a seizure on 15 May. Her heart stopped and she has been in a coma since - we are unsure if she has insurance and the hospital is demanding £1,800 a day to care for her while she is on life support."

Melissa Kinsella was returning home from a family holiday in Turkey when she collapsed and had a seizure. Credit: GoFundMeMelissa Kinsella was returning home from a family holiday in Turkey when she collapsed and had a seizure. Credit: GoFundMe
Melissa Kinsella was returning home from a family holiday in Turkey when she collapsed and had a seizure. Credit: GoFundMe

The day prior to her collapse, Melissa told friends on social media that she thought she might be suffering from heatstroke, according to the Liverpool Echo. She has no underlying health issues.

Rebecca has set up a GoFundMe page where people can donate. Her family and friends are trying to raise £45,000 to pay for her hospital in Turkey and the air ambulance to bring her home.

Melissa in hospital. Credit: Rebecca DathMelissa in hospital. Credit: Rebecca Dath
Melissa in hospital. Credit: Rebecca Dath

Rebecca added: "The hospital will not let her leave if she gets better until the bill is paid."

NationalWorld has contacted the Foreign Office for comment.

Related topics:HospitalLiverpoolTurkey