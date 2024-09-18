Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother who nearly lost her baby to measles is urging parents to vaccinate their children amid declining vaccination rates.

Sophie Dale, 28, from Chesham, Buckinghamshire, was "nervous and doubtful" about vaccinating her son Levi after encountering misinformation on TikTok and Facebook falsely linking the MMR vaccine to autism. Despite her concerns, Sophie scheduled Levi’s first MMR jab. Sadly, the 11-month-old caught measles just days before his appointment.

Levi suffered several seizures and developed sepsis, spending six days in hospital fighting for his life. Now, five years later, Levi is a "perfectly healthy and thriving six-year-old little boy" and a proud big brother to Winnie, one.

Reflecting on her initial fears, Sophie said: "Even if you're doubtful, go and speak to professionals. I wouldn’t have been able to forgive myself if I kept umming and ahing because of false information."

Sophie Dale, 28, from Chesham, Buckinghamshire, was "nervous and doubtful" about vaccinating her son Levi after encountering misinformation on TikTok and Facebook falsely linking the MMR vaccine to autism.

"I admit that I was a bit nervous when I was deciding to vaccinate Levi. He couldn't properly understand why his mum was allowing them to prod and poke him - even though they were saving his life I just wanted them to stop hurting him.

"Even after what happened to Levi, with my second child, I was still nervous to get her vaccinations done because of the scaremongering. I sent her with her dad because it was still nerve-wracking. But I knew I had to do it. I get the fear around vaccinations but this is what happened to my son."

Research in 1998 wrongly suggested the MMR jab could cause autism. The work was dismissed and the researcher was struck off by the General Medical Council in 2010.

Levi Dale is treated for measles aged 11 months - he contracted the disease one month before he was due to be vaccinated.

Leading up to his jab, Levi had a high temperature and some residual rash from the measles, but had mainly recovered from the illness. The day before his first birthday party Sophie got a phone call to say he had taken a turn while she was shopping for his birthday cake ingredients, in November 2018. She said: "I rushed home and his temperature was crazy. When we arrived at the hospital a team of what looked like 20 people took him away. It was so scary - I remember thinking 'this is what you see on 24 Hours in A&E'. I couldn't watch but I could hear his screams."

After six days in Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury he was allowed to go home, but had a year of check-ups to test if sepsis had damaged his hearing or vision.

Sophie said: "I didn't realise how serious it was at the time. But I was told the measles had basically destroyed his immune system, and he developed sepsis while fighting it. By the grace of God he is now A-okay but sometimes I look back at the hospital pictures and I can't believe it."

Alongside Sophie, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) are now pleading with parents to get their children vaccinated following recent NHS data.

Released on September 17, the number of children being administered the 14 childhood vaccines - including the MMR vaccine - has fallen. All childhood vaccines have failed to meet the numbers needed to ensure the disease does not spread. It comes as measles cases have soared this year to 2,465 cases - mostly in children - with one death being recorded.

Sophie is expecting her third child this October, and has said "she will be getting all her vaccines".