A mum claims trusting her 'intuition' caught her cancer in time and is urging others to do the same - as doctors had blamed 'stress and hormones' and told her to 'go for some walks'.

Hollie Pardue had been experiencing what she believed to be a postpartum period after the birth of her third child in January last year. When the bleeding had not stopped after six weeks, the 31-year-old says she went to her GP twice and said they prescribed her two different contraceptive pills but neither stopped the bleeding.

In May the mum-of-three had an internal ultrasound but nothing abnormal showed up. The new mum admits she was 'really disappointed' when after this her doctor reportedly told her it was likely 'stress and hormones' and advised her to 'get better nights' sleep' and 'go for some walks'.

Despite this, the dental treatment co-ordinator could not shake the feeling something was wrong and pushed her GP to have another smear test - despite one in 2023 giving her the all-clear. Less than two weeks later, in June 2024, Hollie was invited to have a colposcopy and doctors also took a biopsy that determined Hollie had cervical cancer but that it could be treated.

Dental treatment co-ordinator Hollie Pardue could not shake the feeling something was wrong | Kennedy News and Media

Now she has taken to social media to raise awareness of her diagnosis and encourage those who may be experiencing similar symptoms to have them investigated.

Hollie, from Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, said: "He [the doctor] did say to me after I had these tests done, I think it's just stress and hormones. You've just had a baby, just try and get some better nights' sleep, go out on some walks and hopefully things will die down.

"When he said that I felt really disappointed. I did appreciate that there had been tests done that weren't showing any concern in any areas. However for me I've never been the type to take a pill to cover an issue. To me the bleeding was happening for a reason and I wanted to know what that reason was.

"People refer to it as mum's intuition, when their baby is poorly they just know and I feel like I definitely have that with myself. I absolutely respect doctors and the levels of training they go through but at the end of the day they are providing us a service.

"We have trust in doctors, of course we should, however you also have to have that element of trust in yourself and if you're feeling like something isn't right and you're not happy with the answer you need to be able to advocate for yourself.

"Him [the doctor] telling me to have a better night's sleep and go for walks and stuff that didn't feel right to me. That didn't feel like an appropriate course to fix this issue. I had to advocate for myself and I said, look, I'm not happy. That is really hard for some people, to go against someone who, of course, they know best essentially, I do appreciate that.

"I did say I wanted to have my smear test done, he said your previous smear test was okay the last time you were looked at. I knew that something was wrong. I knew there was something else going on and I'm glad I trusted in myself and spoke up.

"We'd be looking at another year until my next smear and already I've done my treatment for my cancer. It's scary to think that I'd be waiting another year to find out that I've even got cancer."

Doctors initially believed Hollie's cancer was Stage 1B, but after further scans, realised the cancer was not only in her cervix, but also in the lymph nodes around her pelvis and hips. She was given her formal diagnosis of Stage 3C1 on 17 July 2024 and began a six-week course of chemotherapy around a month later.

Hollie also underwent radiotherapy and brachytherapy and had her last treatment on 31 October 2024. She is currently waiting to find out how the treatment has gone and expects to know in March this year.

Hollie said: "To be told your stage was so high, it felt like a death sentence. I was crying my eyes out, I was like I don't want to lose my hair. I held it together walking out of the hospital because I thought, I do not want people watching me cry as I walk out of here. The minute we shut the car door I burst out crying. I said to my partner, I'm going to die.

"He said no you're not, don't be silly. We've got treatment, it's going to be absolutely okay but of course you don't feel like that when you've just been told this.

"It's definitely a really intense treatment plan and it all happened very quickly. Mentally I feel good which is why I feel like I'm in a good position now to start speaking about my experience and start raising awareness about it.

"Physically I have some aftermath from the treatment. I'm only 31 and I've got three children so I was really hoping to not get too many symptoms and side effects.

"However I've definitely got some damage to my hips and pelvis, walking around hurts, which isn't ideal at 31. It's not really what I was expecting. I am also going into early menopause. That was a long-term side effect of the treatment, that you would be infertile after the treatment and you would also be going into early menopause.

"That's really a tricky thing to juggle being so young, it's not something I had on my to-do list any time soon."

One of Hollie's previous smear tests had shown she had HPV and abnormal cells and in 2022 she underwent a LLETZ procedure to remove them.

Doctors told her these were precancerous cells and followed up with another smear test, but in March 2023, Hollie was told everything was fine and that she was able to go ahead with getting pregnant.

Hollie said: "It was quite difficult to know what was pregnancy and what was something more sinister. I did have pelvic hip pain, but my baby was born early at 9lb 6oz, so he was quite a big baby. You would have thought something may have flagged up at some point that was abnormal."

Hollie was on maternity leave when she received her diagnosis and had to take a further six months off of work, but has now returned.