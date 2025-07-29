Mum's sun warning after ginger daughter so badly burnt in garden she was hospitalised

Paisley McMaster's skin after her blisters were 'peeled off'

A 'traumatised' mum had to rush her screaming daughter to hospital - after being so badly sunburnt while playing in the paddling pool that she was covered in giant yellow blisters.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren McMaster was enjoying the sun in her mum's back yard in Luton, Bedfordshire, while her six-year-old Paisley McMaster played in the pool on July 5.

The 30-year-old claimed she reapplied factor 50 sun cream on her daughter every 30-40 minutes 'because she's ginger' and that she did not stay in the sun too long as she was running in and out of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum even placed an umbrella over the pool when it got to midday, to avoid exposing Paisley at the time of day when the sun is the hottest.

Lauren McMaster, 30, with Paisley McMaster, 6

However while Lauren normally dresses Paisley in a top to avoid the sun, she admits she had let the youngster try out her new swimsuit - which exposed her shoulders to the sun's rays more than usual.

When Lauren gave Paisley a shower later that day, she noticed she had gone red on her shoulders, back and chest. Early the following morning, Lauren was 'horrified' to wake up to Paisley screaming as her sunburn had worsened and she had grown 'painful' bright yellow blisters all over her body.

The mum-of-two took Paisley to Luton and Dunstable Hospital the next day where doctors had to burst her blisters and 'peel' her skin off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She describes the ordeal as the 'worst experience of her life' and is warning other parents to keep children covered up in the sun.

Lauren, from Glasgow, said: "We were in Luton at my mum's, in the garden, and she was in and out, it wasn't like she was out all day. "She was inside watching telly, playing on her iPad and then she was out in the pool with her cousins.

"She wanted to wear her new swimming costume and I said you can wear it for a little while but then she had a swimming top.

"I put sun cream on her every half hour to 45 minutes, because she's ginger. I've always been worried about this happening, but we've been on holiday to Spain and she didn't get like this. "I put an umbrella over the pool around the middle of the day because I know that's the hottest time of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When she was in the shower, I noticed she was a bit red so I put some after sun on her and then got her ready in her pyjamas.

"She woke up at 4am just screaming in pain and the sunburn was a lot more red. The next day the blisters started, very little, I called 111 and the blisters started forming together to make a bigger blister.

"They called me back the next morning and told me to take her to hospital. They literally just pinched them and pulled them from her skin.

"It was the most traumatic thing I've ever watched, it was horrendous. They had to rub her skin down, to scraped her skin off. They had to get rid of all the skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was hysterical, screaming. It was the worst experience of my life, I wouldn't wish that upon my worst enemy. She was begging for them to stop and go home. "Even touching the sunburn was hurting her so scraping down her skin was the worst experience.

"They had to put plasters on her wounds because the air hitting them was making them worse." The next morning, Paisley had to return to hospital and her skin started 'bleeding' as doctors reportedly continued to remove and wash her skin.

Lauren was then referred to the Broomfield Hospital burns unit where she consulted a plastic surgeon who was able to remove her blisters using scissors. The mum said Paisley is now doing better but it could take up to two years for her skin to return to normal.

Lauren now aims to raise awareness about the dangers of being out in the sun and urges parents to cover their children. She claims she chose factor 50 suncream and one that was water resistant however says the pool water turned cloudy - suggesting it could have come off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren said: "I took her back the next morning and they took the plasters off and started ripping her skin off again, she started bleeding. "They had to wash it and clean it, put different bandages on her and referred her to the Broomfield burns hospital in Essex.

"They then started to rip her skin off and she was screaming, she was begging for a break. At one point I had to say, I can't watch this anymore, you're really traumatising her.

"A plastic surgeon came and he got some scissors, made a little hole and just let the liquid pour out and then cut the blister with the scissors and she was much calmer that way. "I couldn't imagine it for anyone, for Paisley to go through that.

"We went back on Monday and they took her bandages off and they said her skin can take up to two years to heal and for her pigmentation to go back to normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It looks like really bad eczema, she has to be out of the sun for two years, always protected. I said the sun will never see her skin ever again. "Put clothes on them, do your research. She is just happy she can move and that she is not blistered.

"It's been hot and she's not allowed to go in the sun, she has to be covered up. We just stay in and play games."