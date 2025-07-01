'My Body Was Hiding A Terrifying Secret. I Only Found Out When I Was Pregnant - And Now It Might Claim My Life'

The doctors had a heartbreaking choice for April Hodson’s husband as he paced outside the maternity unit.

She was two weeks before the due date for her second child, had been unconscious for nearly a day and was under 24-hour observation.

If the situation worsened the medical team wanted Jarred Hodson to choose between saving his wife or their unborn son.

“He chose me,” April says. Happily, it never came to the doctors having to make a choice. Their son Kyron arrived without further complications.

Kayden and Kyron, now four and two (Cover Media)

When April regained consciousness, extensive testing followed. An MRI and ultrasound revealed the shocking truth: she had been born with just one kidney, and it was failing fast.

At just 28, this South African mother is battling end-stage renal failure.

Her kidney function has now dropped to a life-threatening 11%.

It was in the final weeks of her second pregnancy, that April had started feeling constantly fatigued and overwhelmed by pain.

April Hodson with her sons Kayden and Kyron (Cover Images)

“I had a normal childhood, no symptoms, no signs.’ says April, from East London, South Africa.

“I didn’t know I was living on one kidney. Everything changed during my third trimester.

“We spent most of that time in and out of hospital to monitor the baby. I just knew something was wrong.”

Diagnosed with acute renal failure and chronic kidney disease (CKD), April’s life became a relentless cycle of hospital admissions, emergency scares, excruciating infections, and high care units.

“The hardest part has been missing out on my children’s lives,” she says.

“Kids aren’t allowed in intensive or high care, and I’d spent months in hospital. I’ve missed birthdays, milestones, even first steps.”

April’s boys, Kayden and Kyron, now four and two, are heartbreakingly aware that something’s not right.

“They don’t know how serious it is, but when I go into hospital, we tell them the doctors are helping make mummy better,” she says.

“My boys are the reason I fight through the pain. I want them to grow up knowing their mum never gave up, that no matter how dark things seem, there’s always something worth fighting for.”

But even her strongest fight has met its limits.

South Africa’s public healthcare system, already stretched thin, has failed to provide the critical dialysis April desperately needs.

“The doctors care so much, they really do, but their hands are tied. There just aren’t enough machines or resources,” April explains.

She’s been on the transplant and dialysis waiting list for over three years with little hope of movement.

“We were told outright not to expect anything and that going private was our only real chance,” she says.

Jarred and April have already spent tens of thousands on medication and medical appointments. When April is admitted, Jarred is given a script and has to buy the medication himself to bring it to the hospital.

“We’ve received help with scans and basic care, but anything beyond that has been on us,” April says.

“Dialysis costs around £8,500 (R200,000) a year. A transplant? Close to £12,500 (R300,000).”

Despite the odds, April remains incredibly grateful. Over 200 people have come forward, volunteering to be tested as potential kidney donors. The only barrier now is the cost of surgery.

“I don’t think too far ahead. I focus on the now and being with my family, enjoying the small moments,” she says.

“But if I could dream, I’d see myself healthy again. Doing normal things with my boys. Being their mum without the pain, without the fear.”

Adding to the family’s stress, Jarred was recently made redundant. The couple have had to downsize to a small granny flat to stay afloat.

April, unable to work due to her condition, tries to sell small handmade crafts to help with their expenses.

Their story has touched hundreds already, with donations coming in from strangers. Each bit of cash raised goes toward smedication, scans, special dietary needs, and, they hope, ultimately a transplant.

“We’ve learnt that life is short and unpredictable,” says Jarred.

“But we’ve also learnt how powerful community can be. We’ve seen the best in people.”

For April, every extra day she gets to laugh with her children, hold her husband’s hand, and enjoy another sunrise is a gift.

“I do believe in miracles,” she says.

“Every donation, every prayer, every kind message is a miracle to me.”

How you can help April Hodson: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/april-hodson-2022