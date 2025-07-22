My daughter has to have hair lopped off and bedroom carpets removed - to battle eating disorder PICA

Ella Fletcher, 3, is thought to have PICA and has to routinely have her hair chopped off to stop her eating it

A mum says she has to routinely chop off all her daughter's hair 'like a boy' and remove bedroom carpets - as the youngster insists on EATING THEM.

Naomi Fletcher, 35, first noticed her daughter Ella Fletcher picking up hair from the floor to munch on it at nine months old.

When it turned out to be a bizarre habit rather than freak occurrence, the concerned carer says she took her tiny tot to the doctors to get her checked out.

Unfortunately, Naomi claims now three-year-old Ella's symptoms were dismissed as 'normal' infant behaviour and was told she was worrying over nothing.

But after speaking to her health visitor, she was advised to get Ella's bloods tested as she said her unusual eating habits could be due to a deficiency.

It was only when her bloods came back clear that it was suggested Ella had the eating disorder PICA - a medical term for when children eat non-edible items. The dance instructor claims the condition sees her daughter try to ingest cotton, hair, mud and stones on a daily basis.

As a precaution, Naomi says she has had to remove the carpet from her tot's bedroom and toys with hair such as Barbie to stop her ingesting the fibres. Photos even show Ella rocking a 'boy's haircut' after she had to chop her daughter's hair four times to stop her eating it.

The mum-of-three claims she is covered in psoriasis from the stress and is constantly worrying about what her daughter will try and eat next as it could be fatal.

She is now speaking out about Ella's disorder as she feels there is a lack of support out there for parents with children struggling with PICA.

Naomi, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, said: "She eats hair, cotton, stones and mud. She would pick hair up off the floor all the time and my concern is the cotton and hair.

"There's me, my two other daughters and Ella living in our house and because we're all women, our hair malts. I'm constantly cleaning the house. "Ella also used to pull out her own hair so we had to cut her hair really short on four occasions. It was like a boy's haircut.

"I would say I have to hoover the house at least once a day to stop Ella eating hair. "Ella can't have babies with hair or Barbies as she'll try and eat it. My 10-year-old had a lot of these toys so they've had to be removed.

"In Ella's bedroom, she used to have carpet but I've had to replace this with laminate flooring so she can't pick at the carpet. "She used to go digging in the mattress or take the pillow case off and try to eat the pillow itself.

"It's a constant worry that the next thing she eats might be fatal and it could be life-threatening. "PICA isn't quirky. It isn't a phase. It's frightening and I've had to figure everything out myself, through trial, error, and a lot of tears.

"There is no roadmap or guide but just the constant fear that one wrong bite could harm her." According to the NHS, PICA is a medical term for when children eat non-edible items, common items consumed are sand, chalk, clothing, faeces and paper.

Naomi claims Ella's PICA condition is even more 'life-threatening' as she was born with Gastroschisis - a birth defect that causes the bowels to develop outside of the body.

This has caused her to have narrow bowels making blockages and infection more common, which is only exaggerated by her disorder.

Naomi said: "I took her to the doctors and they said she was being a typical child and they all go through this stage. They assumed that I was a first-time mum.

"It made me feel awful. Ella is also a gastroschisis baby and was born with her bowels on her outside so when she eats this stuff I worry she is going to get a clog as she has a narrow in her bowels.

"I'm covered in psoriasis from stress. If I pop out of the living room for a few seconds and Ella goes quiet, then I worry and run back in. in case she's eaten something. "I have to always be watching her. Every day, I scan rooms like a detective."

Naomi says Ella has not yet been diagnosed with autism or ADHD as she is too young to be assessed but believes her child has these disorders and this is linked to her PICA. She is now speaking out about the daily struggles of Ella's condition to raise awareness and offer advice to other parents.

Naomi said: "I'm exhausted. It's exhausting, not just physically but emotionally too because the world isn't built for kids like Ella and yet mums like me are expected to 'just get on with it'. "It's invisible to the outside world because this condition doesn't look like a crisis until it is one.

"That's why I'm speaking up, not just for my daughter, but for every parent silently managing this hidden condition with zero support.

"It can be life threatening for Ella. If other kids and parents are dealing with PICA, I think they should speak out to create that support and awareness in the community as there is nowhere to go for that. "We can help share each other's strategies and what they do to help each other."