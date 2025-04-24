My Expert Midwife launches ‘Lean On Me’ campaign to celebrate the UK’s best midwives... As voted for by real parents!

Midwife appointment photo by Pavel Danilyuk

Ever wished you could thank your midwife for the expert advice, encouragement, and occasional handhold during your birth journey? Well now is your chance. From surprise flowers and chocolates to a luxury spa day, My Expert Midwife [https://myexpertmidwife.com/?campaignid=12000318601&adgroupid=121244354372&adid=489739971544&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI4saxvsy5jAMV1rKDBx0S3RSLEAAYASAAEgIl6fD_BwE] is here to make sure that your midwife is truly celebrated.

To mark International Day of the Midwife on 5th May 2025, the pregnancy, postpartum and newbornskincare experts atMy Expert Midwife want you to not only celebrate your midwife but nominate them for a chance to win an unmissable prize as part of the ‘Lean On Me’ campaign.

Backed by an in-house group of expert midwives, My Expert Midwife, is dedicated to helping parents through the physical and emotional challenges of pregnancy and new parenthood, without judgment or sugar-coating!

Now, its expert team is giving parents across the UK a chance to share their gratitude and thank the midwives who have guided them through one of life’s most transformative - and sometimes scary – experiences.

To nominate your midwife, simply enter their name, your message of thanks, and tell us why they deserve to win. Whether it’s a short thank you note, or a heartfelt love letter, we want to hear your story!

And don’t worry, if you can’t quite remember your midwife’s name, then simply nominate their trust instead.

There are plenty of treats up for grabs for all nominees, but one lucky winner will be gifted three incredible prizes worth £500, including:

A mini fridge for their trust’s birthing suite, stocked with delicious snacks (because every superhero needs fuel!)

for their trust’s birthing suite, stocked with delicious snacks (because every superhero needs fuel!) A luxurious pamper package , complete with a spa voucher for some well-deserved relaxation.

, complete with a spa voucher for some well-deserved relaxation. Meal vouchers for a fabulous night out with their favourite people, because midwives deserve to be spoiled too.

Let’s give back to the ones who have given us so much, after all, midwives aren’t just part of the journey, they are the journey. So, it’s time to celebrate these unsung heroes, and we want you to be part of it!

To enter My Expert Midwife’s ‘Lean On Me’ competition, visit myexpertmidwife.com/pages/lean-on-me and submit your nomination before 05/05/25.

Nominate your midwife today!

For more information on My Expert Midwife’s product portfolio, visit: myexpertmidwife.com/