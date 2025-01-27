Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As ‘mystery virus’ appears in UK, Brits are now being warned to ‘mask up’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health authorities in the UK are closely monitoring a sharp rise in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that recently caused a surge of illnesses in northern China. Initially dubbed a “mystery virus,” HMPV has sparked concern as it spreads to new regions, with UK cases increasing significantly over the past week.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows a huge surge in cases of HMPV in the UK, with a positivity rate of 4.9 per cent. The virus, which is part of the same family as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), typically causes cold-like symptoms such as coughing, congestion and fever. However, it can lead to more severe respiratory problems in vulnerable groups, including young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health authorities are now urging the public to take basic precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Measures include regular handwashing, wearing masks in crowded spaces and avoiding close contact with people who show symptoms of illness. Experts believe these steps, which became routine during the Covid-19 pandemic, can help slow the transmission of HMPV.

Could face masks be returning to hospitals? | Milos - stock.adobe.com

While HMPV has been known to scientists for decades, it has gained attention recently due to its sudden rise in cases and potential to strain healthcare systems. One of the main challenges is its similarity to other respiratory viruses, which can make it difficult to diagnose without specific testing. This means many cases may go unreported, and the actual number of infections could be higher than currently recorded.

Most people experience a cough, blocked nose, sore throat and fever. In some cases, the virus can cause breathing problems, especially in children and older adults. Fatigue and wheezing are also common in people with more serious infections. While many recover without issues, doctors are urging those in high-risk groups to be cautious if symptoms get worse.

In China, emergency measures were put in place to control the spread of HMPV, especially in the northern regions where hospitals were dealing with a high number of cases. Videos shared on social media showed hospital wards crowded with young children suffering from symptoms similar to Covid-19. This led to fears that the virus could become the ‘new’ Covid, but experts have assured the public that these scenes were not on the same scale as the beginning of the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also clarified that the situation in China did not amount to a state of emergency, despite the rapid spread.

Although HMPV does not currently pose the same level of threat as COVID-19 once did, its spread does highlight the importance of early detection and response to emerging health threats. The virus could still place significant pressure on healthcare services if cases continue to rise, especially during winter when hospitals are already stretched by seasonal illnesses like the flu. The UK government is working with public health bodies to monitor the situation and ensure hospitals are prepared to handle any potential surge in cases.

For now though, health officials stress that there is no need for panic.