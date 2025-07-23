Natural healing on the rise: Over half of Brits now seek non-medication options to manage pain and wellbeing

Samphire Hayes - founder of The Holistic Pain Clinic

New survey reveals growing appetite for holistic health care alternatives ahead of International Self-Care Day

With approximately 28 million adults in the UK now living with chronic pain, a growing number are turning away from pills and prescriptions towards natural, empowering alternatives.

A new national survey commissioned by The Holistic Pain Clinichas found that 53% of UK adults now prioritise natural or non-medication-based options to manage pain and wellbeing. A third (34%) are actively seeking practical tools they can use in daily life – from breathwork and nutrition to nervous system regulation – marking a significant shift towards self-help and body-mind approaches.

The research highlights a significant shift in public perception, with rising demand for more integrative, trauma-informed approaches to managing pain and mental wellbeing, with nearly two-thirds of respondents now defining “holistic healing” as treating the whole person – body, mind and emotions – not just masking symptoms.

Yet despite this shift in mindset, access and understanding remain barriers. A fifth (21%) said they were not sure where to start, a third (31%) questioned whether holistic therapies are evidence-based, and 18% still felt the idea was “too alternative” highlighting a disconnect between demand and mainstream provision.

With International Self-Care Day approaching on July 24, the findings highlight a nation that is increasingly taking health into its own hands, but still in need of guidance.

“Pain is never just physical,” says Samphire Hayes, founder of The Holistic Pain Clinic and a former chronic pain sufferer. “For too long, we’ve separated the body from the mind when it comes to healing. My work is about bringing them back together using science-backed, nature-connected, and trauma-informed therapies to help people understand and address the root causes of their suffering.”

At her clinic, Samphire offers bespoke therapy packages that include elements such as somatic coaching, nutrition support, breathwork, movement therapy, and emotional resilience-building. Her work is grounded in neuroscience and delivered with compassion, drawing from both clinical training and lived experience.

The Natural Reset- From burnout to balance

In response to the findings, The Holistic Pain Clinic is launching a new national awareness campaign, “The Natural Reset – From Burnout to Balance,” to challenge misconceptions about holistic healing and promote wider understanding of its benefits. The campaign aims to shift public perception of holistic therapies from being seen as vague or unscientific to being recognised as evidence-informed, practical and empowering approaches to long-term health.

As part of the campaign, Samphire will also be hosting a series of free online webinars covering key holistic tools and techniques, which people can sign up for via her website.

By highlighting tools such as breathwork, nervous system education, trauma support, and gentle movement, the campaign hopes to encourage people to explore body-mind therapies as accessible alternatives or complementary to traditional medical routes, particularly for those living with chronic pain, anxiety, or stress-related conditions.

Survey data taken from a One Poll study of 2,000 British adults - June 2025.