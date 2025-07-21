NAZ leads global push for Zero HIV Stigma Day

Zero HIV Stigma Day

With almost half of the people (45.1%) in the last Positive Voices survey reporting feeling ashamed of their HIV status, change needs to happen. London-based charity NAZ is leading the way with the global movement of Zero HIV Stigma Day launched in 2023. This year, with theme of Awareness to Action, NAZ has launched a powerful new short film that spotlights real stories of people living with HIV.

Today is Zero HIV Stigma Day. This grassroots movement, launched by UK-based sexual health charity NAZ, is now recognised globally as the only campaign focused solely on dismantling HIV stigma across healthcare, policy, and society at large. This year’s campaign is centred on the theme “Awareness to Action: The Path to 2030,” reminding the world that stigma must be addressed if we are to meet the UN target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by the end of the decade.

To mark the 2025 campaign, NAZ has released a powerful new short film here featuring real people living with HIV speaking openly to their friends and family. In intimate, unscripted conversations, they explore how a diagnosis affects not only their lives, but the lives of those closest to them.

“There has never been a more urgent moment to talk honestly about HIV,” says Parminder Sekhon, CEO of NAZ. “This film is about connection, how stigma isolates, how silence damages, and how honesty can heal. We can end this epidemic, but only if we dismantle the shame that still surrounds HIV. Zero HIV Stigma Day exists to remind the world that people living with HIV deserve not pity or fear, but equality, dignity and joy.”

The 2025 campaign focuses on three core areas:

Scaling best practices to reduce stigma

Forming cross-sectoral partnerships to challenge entrenched bias

Increasing political and donor engagement to ensure stigma reduction is a global priority

Since launching in 2023, the campaign has reached over one million people, with global support from UNAIDS, the CDC, the U.S. Presidential Advisory Council on HIV and AIDS, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. In 2024, governments and workplaces across the UK and the US formally recognised the day with educational events and public commitments to address stigma.

For more information about NAZ and the campaign, visit here.