NAZ leads global push for Zero HIV Stigma Day
Today is Zero HIV Stigma Day. This grassroots movement, launched by UK-based sexual health charity NAZ, is now recognised globally as the only campaign focused solely on dismantling HIV stigma across healthcare, policy, and society at large. This year’s campaign is centred on the theme “Awareness to Action: The Path to 2030,” reminding the world that stigma must be addressed if we are to meet the UN target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by the end of the decade.
To mark the 2025 campaign, NAZ has released a powerful new short film here featuring real people living with HIV speaking openly to their friends and family. In intimate, unscripted conversations, they explore how a diagnosis affects not only their lives, but the lives of those closest to them.
Despite decades of progress in treatment and prevention, stigma continues to kill, with almost half of the people (45.1%) in the last Positive Voices survey reported feeling ashamed of their HIV status.
“There has never been a more urgent moment to talk honestly about HIV,” says Parminder Sekhon, CEO of NAZ. “This film is about connection, how stigma isolates, how silence damages, and how honesty can heal. We can end this epidemic, but only if we dismantle the shame that still surrounds HIV. Zero HIV Stigma Day exists to remind the world that people living with HIV deserve not pity or fear, but equality, dignity and joy.”
The 2025 campaign focuses on three core areas:
- Scaling best practices to reduce stigma
- Forming cross-sectoral partnerships to challenge entrenched bias
- Increasing political and donor engagement to ensure stigma reduction is a global priority
Since launching in 2023, the campaign has reached over one million people, with global support from UNAIDS, the CDC, the U.S. Presidential Advisory Council on HIV and AIDS, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. In 2024, governments and workplaces across the UK and the US formally recognised the day with educational events and public commitments to address stigma.
For more information about NAZ and the campaign, visit here.