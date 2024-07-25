Nearly three quarters of UK carers feel that their needs are not currently being met

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Research by charity Carers First reveals that 72% of carers have support needs that are not being met. This could be having a major impact on their own health and wellbeing, as well as that of the person for whom they are caring.

Of the people surveyed, 50% cited Carers First as a source of support. This ranged from emotional support, through to practical advocacy and opportunities to be involved in sports and community activities which support wellbeing.

Some carers said they’d also received support with managing medical appointments and practical help in keeping their household running effectively.

Peter, 68, lives in Southend-On-Sea and is the full time carer of his wife Susan, also 68, who was diagnosed with Early-Onset Alzheimer’s in 2016.

Peter said: “Carers First and The Dementia team have helped to turn things around and I now feel recognised and supported. I didn’t realise all this help was out there, but because of Carers First I’m now receiving the support I need.”

Carers First were able to help with referrals to Social Care, a GP Social Prescriber, with Peter’s Carer Support Adviser, Emma, regularly liaising with Susan’s Dementia Navigator to keep them informed of the support she provides.

Jacqueline, 60, lives and works in London. For the past eight years, she has also been dedicated to caring for her elderly mother, Janice, 89, who faces severe osteoarthritis, depression, and early-stage dementia. Janice now lives in sheltered accommodation with Jacqueline visiting every day.

Jacqueline said: "Carers First activities help me find healthy ways to cope with the challenges of being a carer. The sessions have been overwhelming in the best way. They’re fantastically structured, helping me relax and channel my emotions into art.

“As a carer, your focus is always on the person you care for. These groups have helped me stop and concentrate on myself, which makes a huge difference. I don’t know where I’d be without Carers First."

Carers First have been working directly with, and for carers for more than 30 years. They provide personalised information and tailored support in the way that suits them, helping them find balance, and to live their lives to the fullest - today, and for years to come.

Their services are accessible to all carers, taking into consideration carers living in rural or dispersed communities, who may be unable to attend traditional carer centres.

Carers First are available to help in one or more of the following areas: Looking after yourself, carers wellbeing assessments, connecting you with other carers, taking breaks, getting financial support, help with everyday tasks, planning ahead, handling legal matters, and managing work or education.

Carers First supports carers face to face in nine regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].