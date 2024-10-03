Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Netflix actor who had part of his skull rebuilt after a life-threatening surgery is welcoming a breakthrough study that could lead to safer and less invasive treatments for brain tumours.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Russell, 47, known for his role as Marc Antony in Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra, underwent a seven-hour operation in 2023 to remove a low-grade meningioma, a type of tumour that grows on the membranes around the brain and spinal cord. Eighteen months later, he is still recovering.

Now, research from the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at the University of Plymouth has given Russell and other patients hope for future treatments. The study focused on targeting a protein, Mertk, that is over expressed in various cancers and promotes tumour growth. By testing drug treatments on meningioma and schwannoma tumour samples, scientists were able to halt tumour growth in the lab and reduce the number of immune cells supporting the tumours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Sylwia Ammoun, who led the research with Professor Oliver Hanemann, said: “There are many drugs being developed to target Mertk, including some going through clinical trials for other cancer types where dosage and side effects in patients are already known.

“This would allow us to take these drugs directly into early phase clinical trial in patients with schwannomas and meningiomas. Thus, this research offers hope to patients with meningioma and schwannoma tumours that a new treatment may be on the horizon.”

Netflix star Craig Russell, who had skull rebuilt, welcomes breakthrough in safer brain tumour treatment | Brain Tumour Research/Youtube

Russell welcomed the findings, saying: “This is incredibly positive and very exciting. To think that hopefully in the not-too-distant future people with low-grade tumours can be treated in this way means that sufferers and their families won’t have to go through what we did. It’s a safer and speedier recovery process which of course means less pressure on all concerned.”

Russell’s own diagnosis came after months of migraines and brain fog. Reflecting on his experience, he said: “The surgery to remove my meningioma lasted nearly seven hours, and even though the tumour was low grade, it had been growing for 15 years, so there were significant risks. This new treatment would eliminate these risks, including the pressure on my loved ones and medical staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Karen Noble, director of research at Brain Tumour Research, where Russell serves as an ambassador, highlighted the potential of the study, saying: “New, kinder, and less invasive treatments are needed to fight this devastating disease, and this work by the team at Plymouth is likely to be achieved by drugs already tested in people, which means it could benefit patients much sooner.”