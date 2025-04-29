New breast cancer radiotherapy technology launches in Europe

Because the treatment is so precisely targeted, GammaPod enables the tumour to be treated with a much higher dose of radiation than conventional methods.

An "extraordinary" new technology promising to transform the treatment of early-stage breast cancer has arrived in Europe.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GammaPod, a system designed to deliver high-dose, targeted radiotherapy in a single session, has been introduced by Tema Sinergie SpA, an Italian healthcare company based in Faenza.

The first European installation of GammaPod has been completed at the Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in Udine, with additional sites expected to begin treating patients soon. Tema Sinergie, which has over 40 years of experience in the healthcare sector, is working to expand access to the technology across the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invented by physicist Cedric Yu, Professor Emeritus at the University of Maryland in the United States, and produced by Xcision Medical Systems — the company Yu founded — GammaPod is the first radiotherapy system created specifically to treat breast cancer.

Unlike conventional radiotherapy equipment, which is designed for use across different parts of the body, GammaPod focuses solely on breast tumours.

Unlike conventional radiotherapy equipment, which is designed for use across different parts of the body, GammaPod focuses solely on breast tumours. This allows it to deliver concentrated doses of radiation directly to the tumour while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and reducing side effects.

Because the treatment is so precisely targeted, GammaPod enables the tumour to be treated with a much higher dose of radiation than conventional methods, and crucially, in a single session rather than multiple treatments. The non-invasive approach is designed to shorten the course of therapy, with potential benefits for patients’ quality of life.

A clinical study conducted at the Udine hospital, recently published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics (commonly known as the Red Journal), demonstrated that GammaPod is both safe and effective when used in pre-operative treatment. The study showed a significant reduction in Ki-67, a marker used to assess how actively cancer cells are proliferating, indicating a strong tumour response to the radiation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The results are extraordinary," Dr Marco Trovò, Director of Radiotherapy at Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital, said. "GammaPod allows us to administer a very high dose of radiation in a single session, with a clear biological response, as indicated by the drop in Ki-67."

GammaPod will also be showcased at the upcoming ESTRO 2025 congress in Vienna. During the congress, Tema Sinergie will host a Satellite Symposium on 5 May titled "Reducing the Impact of Breast Cancer". The session will include presentations by Prof Cedric Yu, Prof Asal Rahimi, and Dr Marco Trovò, who will discuss clinical results and the technology’s application. Moderators for the session will be Prof Philip Poortmans and Prof Icro Meattini.

Tema Sinergie's role in introducing GammaPod to Europe highlights the importance of international collaboration in advancing cancer treatment options. The company said it is committed to ensuring that the technology becomes a key part of breast cancer care in Europe and beyond.