New clinic specialising in varicose veins treatment is now open in Canterbury

A new state-of-the-art vein treatment clinic has opened its doors in Canterbury and consultations are available for booking.

Veincentre, a leading provider of specialist vein treatments, has opened its newest clinic in Canterbury at 24 St Georges Street today (27 September). The facility will offer advanced treatments for varicose veins, leg thread veins (spider veins), and facial thread veins using the latest laser and thermocoagulation techniques. Situated in the heart of Canterbury, this new clinic marks an important expansion for Veincentre, which now operates over 35 clinics nationwide. Consultations are available for booking immediately. Dr Neelan Das, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at Veincentre, said: "Our new Canterbury clinic represents a significant milestone in our mission to make high-quality vein treatments accessible across the UK. The clinic is equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by experienced vein specialists committed to delivering exceptional care. "At Veincentre Canterbury, we will treat a variety of vein conditions, including varicose veins, leg thread veins, and facial thread veins." A typical treatment journey at Veincentre Canterbury will begin with a consultation, during which an experienced consultant will perform a duplex ultrasound scan to determine whether the patient's vein issues are due to an underlying condition like varicose veins or are purely cosmetic, as in the case of thread veins. Based on the results, the consultant will develop a tailored treatment plan. Dr Das added: "Our procedures are designed to be minimally invasive and are conducted under local anaesthetic, typically taking less than two hours. These 'walk-in, walk-out' treatments are ideal for patients with busy schedules. "Our primary treatments include Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA) for varicose veins, Foam Sclerotherapy for secondary treatment, and Microsclerotherapy for thread veins. For facial thread veins, we offer advanced ThermaVein thermocoagulation techniques." Varicose veins affect a significant portion of the adult population, particularly in warmer weather when symptoms can worsen. "We encourage residents of Canterbury and surrounding areas to take advantage of our expert consultations and begin their treatment journey," Dr Das said. "We understand the demands of modern life, which is why we focus on providing efficient treatments that fit seamlessly into our patients' daily routines." This latest opening comes on the heels of the successful three-year anniversary of Veincentre’s Tunbridge Wells clinic, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to top-tier vein care across the UK. Established in 2003, Veincentre is a leader in minimally invasive vein treatments, with over 35 clinics across the UK and more than 50,000 treatments completed. The Canterbury clinic continues this legacy of excellence, offering high-quality care and specialised knowledge. For more information and to book a consultation, visit www.veincentre.com